Properties of the week: fabulous farmhouses

Hampshire: Wheatley House, Kingsley

An attractive Grade II, 16th century property surrounded by 4.4 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds within the South Downs National Park. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, games room, self-contained 2-bed cottage, garden, stone stable, outbuildings, parking. £2m; Hamptons

Carmarthenshire: Pantgwyn Farm, Whitemill

Characterful 18th century property, with an option to purchase two self-contained 2-bed flats that work as holiday lets, as well as a farmyard of barns and pasture paddocks. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £550,000; Savills

Cornwall: Higher Poldown Farmhouse, Porthleven

This superbly situated property close to the south coast boasts fine rural views, an orangery and 2 acres of landscaped gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.17m; Rohrs and Rowe

Yorkshire: Dowgill Farm, Summerbridge

Striking Grade II house with Elizabethan origins, set in 12 acres. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, study, 3-bed annexe, outbuildings, parking. £1.895m; Savills

Devon: Burrow Farmhouse, Drewsteignton

A delightful 16th century farmhouse set in 14 acres on the edge of Dartmoor National Park (a further 30 acres available by separate negotiation). 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.85m; Jackson-Stops

Shropshire: Poughnhill, Caynham

This handsome farmhouse includes equestrian facilities, river frontage, woodland and an orchard. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 14 acres of productive pasture, outbuildings, garden, parking. £750,000; Savills

Northumberland: Fairneycleugh, Elsdon

An elegant and secluded Georgian farmhouse close to the Northumberland National Park, and with far-reaching views. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, paddock, parking. £775,000; Finest Properties

Devon: Southdown Barns, Brixham

A picturesque 17th century farmhouse with breathtaking views of the sea and direct access to Man Sands beach. 5/6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, outbuildings, parking. £1.2m; Inigo