Properties of the week: charming Spanish houses
Featuring homes in Catalonia, Valencia and Galicia
Catalonia: Priorat, Tarragona
Characterful 19th century finca in more than 19 acres, including olive and almond trees. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €825,000; Lucas Fox
Andalusia: Gaucín, Málaga
A beautiful rustic-style villa with stunning views of the Mediterranean and Morocco. Main suite, 2 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, 1-bed guest cottage, swimming pool, garden, parking. €990,000; Villas & Fincas
Valencia: Cullera, Ribera Baja
Seafront villa with direct access to the beach on the Valencian coast. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, living/dining room, garden, parking. €650,000; Engel & Völkers
Valencia: Jávea, Alicante
A Mediterranean-style villa in the Granadella Natural Park with magnificent sea views. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, cinema room, gym, garden, parking. €995,000; Eurojavea
Andalusia: Pinosdel Valle, Granada
Set high above the Béznar Reservoir, this handsome villa is surrounded by mountains and its own olive groves, and is located on the edge of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. 5 beds, 4 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, swimming pool, terrace, garden with olive groves, garage. €860,000; Granada Village & Country
Andalusia: Villanuevade la Concepción, Málaga
Pretty finca set in a mature, scented garden with roses, citrus and pomegranate trees. 3 suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, swimming pool, terraces, garden, parking. €795,000; Villas & Fincas
Catalonia: Lladó, Girona
Attractive country house surrounded by fields and woods in a plot of nearly 5 acres. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €1.1m; Kyero
Galicia: Vigo, Pontevedra
A historic property situated in the heart of Vigo built in 1798. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €900,000; Sotheby’s
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published
Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
By The Week UK Published
Kneecap: 'ballsy and brave' Irish-language music biopic
The Week Recommends 'Riotous' Belfast-set comedy about a real-life hip of trio is 'one hell of a laugh'
By The Week UK Published
5 riveting books to take you through September
The Week Recommends A return to Dublin and the Rooneyverse, plus a peek at some Trump family history
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
Movies to watch in September, from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to 'Megapolis'
The Week Recommends Tim Burton's undead sequel, an insane Francis Ford Coppola epic and a new Dreamworks animation
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
Sherwood, series two: 'stuffed to the gills with brilliant performances'
The Week Recommends The latest instalment of James Graham's gritty crime drama is 'superb'
By The Week UK Published
Blink Twice review: a 'stylish and savage' black comedy thriller
The Week Recommends Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie stun in this film on the hedonistic rich directed by Zoë Kravitz
By The Week UK Published
Shifters review: 'beautiful' new romantic comedy offers 'bittersweet tenderness'
The Week Recommends The 'inventive, emotionally astute writing' leaves audiences gripped throughout
By The Week UK Published