Properties of the week: charming Spanish houses

Catalonia: Priorat, Tarragona

(Image credit: Lucas Fox)

Characterful 19th century finca in more than 19 acres, including olive and almond trees. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €825,000; Lucas Fox

Andalusia: Gaucín, Málaga

(Image credit: Villas & Fincas)

A beautiful rustic-style villa with stunning views of the Mediterranean and Morocco. Main suite, 2 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, 1-bed guest cottage, swimming pool, garden, parking. €990,000; Villas & Fincas

Valencia: Cullera, Ribera Baja

(Image credit: Engel & Volkers)

Seafront villa with direct access to the beach on the Valencian coast. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, living/dining room, garden, parking. €650,000; Engel & Völkers

Valencia: Jávea, Alicante

(Image credit: Eurojavea)

A Mediterranean-style villa in the Granadella Natural Park with magnificent sea views. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, cinema room, gym, garden, parking. €995,000; Eurojavea

Andalusia: Pinosdel Valle, Granada

(Image credit: Granada Village & Country)

Set high above the Béznar Reservoir, this handsome villa is surrounded by mountains and its own olive groves, and is located on the edge of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. 5 beds, 4 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, swimming pool, terrace, garden with olive groves, garage. €860,000; Granada Village & Country

Andalusia: Villanuevade la Concepción, Málaga

(Image credit: Villas & Fincas)

Pretty finca set in a mature, scented garden with roses, citrus and pomegranate trees. 3 suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, swimming pool, terraces, garden, parking. €795,000; Villas & Fincas

Catalonia: Lladó, Girona

(Image credit: Kyero)

Attractive country house surrounded by fields and woods in a plot of nearly 5 acres. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. €1.1m; Kyero

Galicia: Vigo, Pontevedra

(Image credit: Sotheby's)

A historic property situated in the heart of Vigo built in 1798. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. €900,000; Sotheby’s