Properties of the week: converted shops and commercial properties

Berkshire: Gallery House, Hungerford

An opportunity to convert an attractive Grade II property, formerly retail premises believed to date back to the 17th century (with later additions), into a modernised residential dwelling. 6 beds, 4 receps, 3 attic rooms, WC, large garden, detached outbuilding. £450,000; Strutt & Parker

London: The Cubitt Arms, Tower Hamlets

Dating to the 1860s, this former public house has been transformed into a striking loft-style residence. Main suite, 2 further beds (1 ensuite), shower room, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, garage, gym. £1.2m; Knight Frank

London: Caledonian Road, Islington

A charming apartment set in a beautifully restored former bakery and positioned by a walkway leading to Edward Square. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep. £525,000; Dexters

Suffolk: 29 St John’s Place, Bury St Edmunds

A stylish contemporary townhouse in a building that dates back to the 1920s and has previously served as commercial premises for many decades. 2 beds, shower room, open-plan living area, recep, study, covered courtyard. £750,000; Bedfords

Buckinghamshire: Thatch End, Shalstone

Grade II 17th century cottage, formerly the Post Office and village shop, with a west-facing garden and a barn with open bays for entertaining. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, outbuildings, garden, off- street parking. £800,000; Michael Graham

Norfolk: Stocks Green, King’s Lynn

A handsome 18th century property, part of the historic fabric of Castle Acre, which also hosts the owner’s apartment, restaurant/café and shop. A full handover will be provided. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, conservatory, 2 roof terraces, walled garden, outbuildings. £785,000; Savills

Buckinghamshire: Beam House, Great Missenden

This lovely Grade II village house dates back in part to the 15th century, and was used as a shop from the 18th century. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, basement, garden, sun terrace. £1.25m; Knight Frank