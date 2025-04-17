Properties of the week: Idyllic cottages for £500,000 or less
Featuring homes in Devon, Cornwall and Northamptonshire
Cornwall: Greenscombe in the Wood, Luckett
Charming stone cottage adjacent to Duchy woodland. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, utility, garden, garage. £475,000; Stags.
Suffolk: Woodside Cottage, Saxmundham
A fine brick-and-flint cottage set in landscaped gardens. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, gardens. £500,000; Savills.
Northamptonshire: Blacksmiths Hill, Aynho
This elegant and secluded Grade II cottage has retained many characterful features, including exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden. £495,000; Hamptons.
Perthshire: Waterfall Cottage, Lawers
A former bothy with stunning views over Loch Tay. 4 beds, family bath, 2 receps, kitchen, deck, 2.45 acres, parking. OIEO £350,000; Galbraith.
Northamptonshire: The Retreat, Wollaston
Picturesque 18th century thatched cottage. 2 beds, shower, kitchen/living room, 1-bed annexe, garden. OIEO £450,000; Artistry.
Essex: Keepers Cottage, Shalford
This charming 17th century Grade II thatched cottage has plenty of period features, including brick open fireplaces, exposed beams and timber doors. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, terrace, garage, home office. £450,000; Beresfords.
Devon: Village Road, Woodbury Salterton
Located in the heart of the village, this delightful thatched cottage is set behind a timber gate in mature gardens. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, recep. £395,000; Bradleys.
East Sussex: Southover High Street, Lewes
This Grade II gem (centre house) sits on an attractive Instagram-worthy street, and would benefit from modernisation. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, courtyard garden. £425,000; Strutt & Parker.
Wiltshire: Sunton, Collingbourne Ducis
A characterful, semi-detached and sympathetically updated Grade II cottage nestled in a tranquil rural hamlet. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, utility, 2 receps, garden. £395,000; Hamptons.
