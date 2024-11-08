Properties of the week: enchanting country houses
Featuring homes in Derbyshire, Cambridge and the Isle of Wight
Northumberland: Dalton Farmhouse, Ponteland
A charming Victorian sandstone house set in mature gardens and surrounded by open countryside. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, garage/workshop/store, parking. £875,000; Finest Properties
Hertfordshire: Gubblecote Cross, Tring
This pretty Grade II thatched house is set in gardens of more than an acre. 5 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, library, study. OIEO £1m; Nash Partnership
Isle Of Wight: Bowcombe Lodge, Carisbrooke
Period house dating back to the 1600s with views to the Bowcombe Valley. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps; 2.1 acres. £995,000; Spence Willard
Derbyshire: Townend House, Hopton
Townend House, Hopton. A picturesque 17th century farmhouse, set in 2.25 acres, close to the Peak District with views to Carsington Water. 6 beds, attic room, family bath, dining kitchen, 2 receps, utility, WC, workshop, paddocks; 2.2 acres, parking. £750,000; Inigo
Carmarthenshire: Neuadd Fawr, Llanwrda
This classic, Grade II*, 17th century gentry house has single-bank fishing rights on the River Dulais. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, snug, garden, parking. £695,000; Savills
Cambridge: Crow End, Bourn
A delightful thatched property in a tranquil rural setting. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, utility, summer house, stables, garden, garage. £950,000; Savills
County Durham: Hagg House, Cotherstone
A Victorian house in an idyllic rural setting and formal gardens. Main suite, guest suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, utility, study, folly, garden, garage. £950,000; Finest Properties
Suffolk: Blosses, Gosbeck
Handsome Grade II house set in gardens of more than 2.5 acres. 5 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, utility, study, garden, parking. £995,000; Clarke & Simpson
Warwickshire: The Hollies, Oxhill
A striking timber-framed and Hornton stone house dating back to the 1500s. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/ recep, 3 further receps, garden, barn, folly. OIEO £975,000; Savills
