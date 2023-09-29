Properties of the week: European coastal escapes
Featuring a 300-year-old rustic finca in Alicante and a secluded villa with sea views in Sardinia
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
Spain: Benissa, Alicante
A rustic finca dating back 300 years, which has been completely renovated. The property enjoys views across the valley of Benissa to the beach of Calpe. 8 beds, 8 baths, kitchen, dining room, pool, garden, parking. €1.25m; Berkshire Hathaway (+34 965 64 11 25)
Italy: Casa Furgiara, Stromboli
Typical Aeolian property, overlooking the islands of Lipari, Salina and Panarea, and consisting of two adjoined houses, with high ceilings and exposed beams. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, patio/terrace, garden. €720,000; La Tua Casa al Mare (+39 0525 195 1013)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Greece: Volimes, Zakynthos
Three self-contained stone villas overlooking the port. 8 beds, 7 baths, 3 kitchens, 3 receps, pool, mature garden, outbuilding, parking. €950,000; Ionian Edition (020-3957 7326)
Greece: Elia, Mykonos
An elegant villa within a residential complex close to Elia Beach and with panoramic sea views. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, kitchenette, communal swimming pool, parking. €700,000; Savills (+30 210 699 6311)
Italy: Villa Trinità D’Agultu e Vignola, Costa Paradiso, Sardinia
Secluded villa with sea views, and close to some of the best beaches on Sardinia’s north coast. Main suite, 2 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, pool, garden, parking. €520,000; Sardinia Unlimited (+39 353 395 8330)
Italy: La Casa Delle Conchiglie, Alicudi, Sicily
A fully renovated but classic “Arcudara” rural house, dating back to the 1800s and boasting spectacular sea views. Close to the port and its bars and restaurants. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, terrace, garden. €680,000; Case al Sole (+39 329 884 3045)
Greece: Lefkes, Paros
A beautifully appointed villa with views across the Aegean to Mykonos and Naxos. Design features include Parian marble floors and an old monastery table. Main suite, 4 further suites, family bath, kitchen, recep, pool, parking. €1.05m; Engel & Völkers (+30 21 1105 5000)
Malta: Gharb, Gozo
A stone farmhouse in the picturesque village of Gharb. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), shower room, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, pool, parking. €650,000; Move2Gozo (+356 2155 0692)
Greece: Heraklion, Crete
This historic property was built in 1890 and is comprised of a courtyard, a bakery and a fully refurbished café below. 8 rooms including a kitchen/dining room, living room, terrace, garden. €950,000; Barnes International (+30 211 19 91 688)
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
HS2: a runaway train
Talking Point PM may cut Manchester to Birmingham line of beleaguered rail project due to spiralling costs
By The Week Staff Published
-
What is a 'feminist approach' to cancer care?
The Explainer 800,000 women die from 'preventable' cancers each year due to 'patriarchy', landmark study finds
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why Canada's House of Commons' speaker resigned
Under The Radar His resignation comes after controversy over a man he honored in Parliament
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Marina Abramović at the Royal Academy review
The Week Recommends Exhibition looks back at the spectacular highlights of her five-decade career
By The Week Staff Published
-
Fernando Botero obituary: artist of 'whimsical rotundity'
Obituary Colombian painter and sculptor was known for his 'exuberant style'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Boys from the Blackstuff review
The Week Recommends A 'powerful' adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's 'masterpiece'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Chris Packham: Is It Time to Break the Law? review
The Week Recommends Channel 4 documentary grapples with 'profound' questions about the 'climate apocalypse'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Seaham Hall review: serenity on the coast in County Durham
The Week Recommends Former haunt of Lord Byron is pure poetry when it comes to spa options in the north-east
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
MG4 EV XPower review: what the car critics say
Feature The XPower just 'isn't as much fun' as a regular MG4
By The Week Staff Published
-