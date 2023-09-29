Properties of the week: European coastal escapes

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Spain: Benissa, Alicante

(Image credit: Berkshire Hathaway)

A rustic finca dating back 300 years, which has been completely renovated. The property enjoys views across the valley of Benissa to the beach of Calpe. 8 beds, 8 baths, kitchen, dining room, pool, garden, parking. €1.25m; Berkshire Hathaway (+34 965 64 11 25)

Italy: Casa Furgiara, Stromboli

(Image credit: La Tua Casa al Mare)

Typical Aeolian property, overlooking the islands of Lipari, Salina and Panarea, and consisting of two adjoined houses, with high ceilings and exposed beams. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, patio/terrace, garden. €720,000; La Tua Casa al Mare (+39 0525 195 1013)

Greece: Volimes, Zakynthos

(Image credit: Ionian Edition)

Three self-contained stone villas overlooking the port. 8 beds, 7 baths, 3 kitchens, 3 receps, pool, mature garden, outbuilding, parking. €950,000; Ionian Edition (020-3957 7326)

Greece: Elia, Mykonos

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant villa within a residential complex close to Elia Beach and with panoramic sea views. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, kitchenette, communal swimming pool, parking. €700,000; Savills (+30 210 699 6311)

Italy: Villa Trinità D’Agultu e Vignola, Costa Paradiso, Sardinia

(Image credit: Sardinia Unlimited)

Secluded villa with sea views, and close to some of the best beaches on Sardinia’s north coast. Main suite, 2 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, pool, garden, parking. €520,000; Sardinia Unlimited (+39 353 395 8330)

Italy: La Casa Delle Conchiglie, Alicudi, Sicily

(Image credit: Case al Sole)

A fully renovated but classic “Arcudara” rural house, dating back to the 1800s and boasting spectacular sea views. Close to the port and its bars and restaurants. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, terrace, garden. €680,000; Case al Sole (+39 329 884 3045)

Greece: Lefkes, Paros

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers)

A beautifully appointed villa with views across the Aegean to Mykonos and Naxos. Design features include Parian marble floors and an old monastery table. Main suite, 4 further suites, family bath, kitchen, recep, pool, parking. €1.05m; Engel & Völkers (+30 21 1105 5000)

Malta: Gharb, Gozo

(Image credit: Move2Gozo)

A stone farmhouse in the picturesque village of Gharb. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), shower room, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, pool, parking. €650,000; Move2Gozo (+356 2155 0692)

Greece: Heraklion, Crete

(Image credit: Barnes International)