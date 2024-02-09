Properties of the week: Eye-catching properties in the east of England
Including homes in Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Suffolk
Oak Farm, Metfield
A historic 16th century timber-frame property, full of period features, on the edge of the village. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, garden. £950,000; Savills
Manor Farm, Northrepps
An elegant 17th century brick-and-flint farmhouse near the coast. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, two self-contained annexes, garden, swimming pool, tennis court. £1.75m; Savills
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tilehouse Street, Hitchin
A charming property with plenty of character in the centre of this medieval market town. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, conservatory, garden. £750,000; Country Properties
Wood End Green, Henham
This characterful cottage with a single cart lodge overlooks the village green. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, office, snug, garden. £950,000; Daniel Brewer
Stanfield Hall, Wymondham
Impressive country house built in 1792 and set in 35 acres. 8 beds (5 en suite), family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, library, swimming pool, gym, tennis court, self-contained 2-bed cottage, gardens. £5m; Strutt & Parker
High Street, Hadleigh
Delightful 15th century open-hall house with features including mullion windows, exposed timbers and carved spandrels. 7 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed annexe, garage. £895,000; Savills
The Borough, Thaxted
This timber-framed farmhouse dates back to the 14th century. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £1.295m; Knight Frank
Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham
Cottage dating back to the 15th century with a Victorian gothic orangery. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £600,000; Michaels
The Priory, Horsham Saint Faith
This handsome Grade I property has its origins in the 12th century, and is set in grounds of more than 6 acres. 7 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 6 receps, barn, coach house, garden. £1.325m; Strutt & Parker
