Properties of the week: Eye-catching properties in the east of England

Including homes in Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Suffolk

By The Week Staff
published

Oak Farm, Metfield

historic 16th century property


(Image credit: Savills)

A historic 16th century timber-frame property, full of period features, on the edge of the village. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, garden. £950,000; Savills

Manor Farm, Northrepps

farmhouse near the coast

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant 17th century brick-and-flint farmhouse near the coast. 6 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 5 receps, two self-contained annexes, garden, swimming pool, tennis court. £1.75m; Savills

Tilehouse Street, Hitchin

older property in medieval market town

(Image credit: Country Properties)

A charming property with plenty of character in the centre of this medieval market town. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, conservatory, garden. £750,000; Country Properties

Wood End Green, Henham

characterful cottage

(Image credit: Daniel Brewer)

This characterful cottage with a single cart lodge overlooks the village green. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, office, snug, garden. £950,000; Daniel Brewer

Stanfield Hall, Wymondham

1700s country house

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Impressive country house built in 1792 and set in 35 acres. 8 beds (5 en suite), family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 4 receps, library, swimming pool, gym, tennis court, self-contained 2-bed cottage, gardens. £5m; Strutt & Parker

High Street, Hadleigh

open hall house

(Image credit: Savills)

Delightful 15th century open-hall house with features including mullion windows, exposed timbers and carved spandrels. 7 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed annexe, garage. £895,000; Savills

The Borough, Thaxted

timber-framed farmhouse

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This timber-framed farmhouse dates back to the 14th century. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £1.295m; Knight Frank

Pickles Cottage, Little Yeldham

15th century cottage

(Image credit: Michaels)

Cottage dating back to the 15th century with a Victorian gothic orangery. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden. £600,000; Michaels

The Priory, Horsham Saint Faith

Grade I property

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This handsome Grade I property has its origins in the 12th century, and is set in grounds of more than 6 acres. 7 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 6 receps, barn, coach house, garden. £1.325m; Strutt & Parker

