Properties of the week: fairy-tale dwellings

Somerset: The Old Rectory, Cricket Malherbie

This picturesque 18th century property (pictured above) is set in mature grounds. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.6 million; Symonds and Sampson

East Lothian: The McLaren Wing, Tyninghame House, Dunbar

(Image credit: Rettie)

A wing of this handsome A-listed property with direct access to Tyninghame Beach. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, communal gardens and parkland, parking. OIEO £950,000; Rettie

Aberdeenshire: Rubislaw House, Aberdeen

(Image credit: Savills)

This eye-catching 19th century, A-listed house in the heart of the city’s West End was built by the architects John Pirie and Arthur Clyne. The building is a superb example of Aberdeen granite carving, displaying a bold fusion of gothic and art nouveau, and featuring an oversized angle turret and oriel windows with stained glass. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5 million; Savills

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Merseyside: North Lodge, Thornton Hough

(Image credit: Inigo)

Built in 1894, this charming Grade II property forms part of the Thornton Hall estate. The house is surrounded by rolling countryside with impressive views. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, gym, garden, parking. £825,000; Inigo

Devon: Tawstock Castle, Barnstaple

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A magnificent Grade II castle set on a hilltop and surrounded by 8 acres of private grounds. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £1.35 million; Knight Frank

Gloucestershire: Asphodel Cottage, Tarlton

(Image credit: Butler Sherborn)

Enchanting thatched Cotswold cottage dating back to 1624. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. £495,000; Butler Sherborn

Northamptonshire: Tower Court, Overstone Park

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

An elegant house within a converted Victorian stable block. The building’s limestone facade and clock tower are decorated with ashlar dressings. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £775,000; Jackson-Stops

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cumbria: Hewthwaite Hall, Setmurthy

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A fine Grade II* manor house set in approx. 8 acres within the Lake District National Park. 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/diner, garden, a substantial detached barn, parking. £800,000; Finest Properties

Cheshire: Smithy Corner, Tarporley

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A characterful Grade II, 17th century country cottage. Period features include exposed beams and some original panelling. 1 bed, dressing room, family bath, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. £275,000; Strutt & Parker