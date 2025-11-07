Properties of the week: fairy-tale dwellings
Featuring homes in Devon, Cumbria and Aberdeenshire
Somerset: The Old Rectory, Cricket Malherbie
This picturesque 18th century property (pictured above) is set in mature grounds. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed self-contained annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.6 million; Symonds and Sampson
East Lothian: The McLaren Wing, Tyninghame House, Dunbar
A wing of this handsome A-listed property with direct access to Tyninghame Beach. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, study, communal gardens and parkland, parking. OIEO £950,000; Rettie
Aberdeenshire: Rubislaw House, Aberdeen
This eye-catching 19th century, A-listed house in the heart of the city’s West End was built by the architects John Pirie and Arthur Clyne. The building is a superb example of Aberdeen granite carving, displaying a bold fusion of gothic and art nouveau, and featuring an oversized angle turret and oriel windows with stained glass. Main suite, 5 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, 2-bed annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £1.5 million; Savills
Merseyside: North Lodge, Thornton Hough
Built in 1894, this charming Grade II property forms part of the Thornton Hall estate. The house is surrounded by rolling countryside with impressive views. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, gym, garden, parking. £825,000; Inigo
Devon: Tawstock Castle, Barnstaple
A magnificent Grade II castle set on a hilltop and surrounded by 8 acres of private grounds. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £1.35 million; Knight Frank
Gloucestershire: Asphodel Cottage, Tarlton
Enchanting thatched Cotswold cottage dating back to 1624. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, garden. £495,000; Butler Sherborn
Northamptonshire: Tower Court, Overstone Park
An elegant house within a converted Victorian stable block. The building’s limestone facade and clock tower are decorated with ashlar dressings. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £775,000; Jackson-Stops
Cumbria: Hewthwaite Hall, Setmurthy
A fine Grade II* manor house set in approx. 8 acres within the Lake District National Park. 3 beds, 2 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/diner, garden, a substantial detached barn, parking. £800,000; Finest Properties
Cheshire: Smithy Corner, Tarporley
A characterful Grade II, 17th century country cottage. Period features include exposed beams and some original panelling. 1 bed, dressing room, family bath, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. £275,000; Strutt & Parker
