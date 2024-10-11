Properties of the week: fine mill houses
Featuring homes in Suffolk, Hampshire and Essex
Carmarthenshire: Millstones, Pencader
A characterful former corn mill in a delightful rural setting. Main suite, 2 further beds, shower, study/bedroom, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £600,000; West Wales Properties
Suffolk: The Watermill, Ixworth
Handsome 17th century mill house with 3 acres overlooking a mill pond; the property includes an unconverted white-washed timber watermill. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.55m; Inigo
Hampshire: Durford Mill House, Petersfield
Bucolic mill house by the River Rother. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed annexe, indoor swimming pool, garden, garage. £2.35m; Winkworth
Essex: Blue Mills, Woodham Walter
Elegant Georgian mill house set in landscaped grounds of 3.3 acres. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £1.5m; Strutt & Parker
Somerset: Hornblotton Mill, Alford
Fully modernised 15th century property located on the banks of the River Brue. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden, garage. £1.895m; Lodestone Property
Cumbria: Pennybrig, Old Hutton
A modern, reimagined former corn mill close to the Lake District and set in mature gardens adjoining the Peasey Beck. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, conservatory, garden; £1.05m, H&H
West Sussex: Runcton Mill, Chichester
This 17th century Grade II former mill is in an idyllic waterside setting of 2.3 acres. Main suite, 4 further beds (3 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, workshop, garage. £2.4m; Strutt & Parker
Devon: Beenleigh Manor Farm, Harbertonford
A striking medieval manor with a range of stone buildings including a converted mill. Available whole or in lots, with 150 acres of woodland and pasture. 9 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £2.75m; Luscombe Maye
-
