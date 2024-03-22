Properties of the week: gatehouses and lodges

Sign up to the Culture & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Worcestershire: The Court, Broadway

Jacobean gatehouse built around 1600. 7 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. OIEO £3.5m; The Country House Department

Somerset: Cleveland House, Bath

A magnificent Georgian building on the Kennet and Avon Canal. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £3m; Savills

Norfolk: Park Lodge, Redgrave

This dainty former gatehouse enjoys long views over the surrounding parkland. 2 beds, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden, parking. £450,000; Bedfords

Wiltshire: The Lodge, Mildenhall

A former school, this property was built in 1824. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £2m; The Country House Department

Isle of Wight: Sweetwater Lodge, Calbourne

This "chocolate-box" thatched cottage was built by the renowned Regency architect John Nash. The property is ensconced in 3 acres of woodland. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, open-plan living/dining room, garden. £500,000; Fine & Country

Merseyside: Hoarwithy Lodge, Mossley Hill

An enchanting Grade II gatehouse designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £950,000; Jackson-Stops

East Sussex: Edenbridge Road, Hartfield

Grade II Tudor castle gatehouse with royal connections and exceptional architectural features. 5 beds, 2 baths, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.895m; Hamptons

Somerset: Bath Lodge Castle, Bath

Built in 1806 as a gate lodge to one of the largest estates in England. 11 beds, 4 baths, 6 showers, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. £1.7m; Savills

Isle of Wight: Westwood Lodge, Ryde

An enchanting lodge built in 1910. 4 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, living/dining room, garden. £1.25m; Susan Payne