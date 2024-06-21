Properties of the week: houses in conservation areas

West Sussex: Aldwick Bay Estate, Bognor Regis

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Fine mock-Tudor house on the beachfront. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £3.5m; Hamptons

Yorkshire: Micklegate, York

(Image credit: Hudson Moody)

A 17th century townhouse set within the city walls. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed annexe, courtyard, garage. £995,000; Hudson Moody

Northumberland: Horsley House, Horsley

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This charming 19th century country house is set in mature gardens. 6 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, tennis court; 1-bed annexe. OIEO £1.5m; Finest Properties

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Norfolk: Catton Place, Norwich

(Image credit: Inigo)

An impressive Georgian house with a wealth of fine period features, next to Catton Park. The 70-acre park, designed by Humphry Repton, offers delightful walks. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.35m; Inigo

East Sussex: Church Square, Rye

(Image credit: Philipps & Stubbs)

A 16th century house overlooking the parish church at the front and the River Rother towards the sea at the back. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 1 further recep, garden. £995,000; Phillips & Stubbs

Suffolk: Kyson Cottage, Broomheath

(Image credit: Savills)

Surrounded by beautiful mature gardens, the property has views over the River Deben. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, workshop, garden, terraces, parking. £1.5m; Savills

Warwickshire: Cleavers, Welford-on-Avon



(Image credit: Hamptons)

A Queen Anne-style house built c.1769, boasting elegant formal gardens and grounds of approximately one acre. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden, outbuilding. £1.75m; Hamptons

Wiltshire: Coppice Hill, Bradford-on-Avon

(Image credit: Hamptons)

An upgraded and adapted Grade II Georgian former Wesleyan Methodist Sunday school. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.35m; Hamptons

Wiltshire: Donhead Mill, Donhead St Andrew

(Image credit: Rural View)

This picturesque 17th century mill house has a garden on the banks of the River Nadder and its own mill pool. 6 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, library, barn, garden, garage. £1.85m; Rural View