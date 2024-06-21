Properties of the week: houses in conservation areas
Featuring picturesque homes in Sussex, Norfolk and Yorkshire
West Sussex: Aldwick Bay Estate, Bognor Regis
Fine mock-Tudor house on the beachfront. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, garage. £3.5m; Hamptons
Yorkshire: Micklegate, York
A 17th century townhouse set within the city walls. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, 1-bed annexe, courtyard, garage. £995,000; Hudson Moody
Northumberland: Horsley House, Horsley
This charming 19th century country house is set in mature gardens. 6 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, tennis court; 1-bed annexe. OIEO £1.5m; Finest Properties
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Norfolk: Catton Place, Norwich
An impressive Georgian house with a wealth of fine period features, next to Catton Park. The 70-acre park, designed by Humphry Repton, offers delightful walks. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.35m; Inigo
East Sussex: Church Square, Rye
A 16th century house overlooking the parish church at the front and the River Rother towards the sea at the back. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 1 further recep, garden. £995,000; Phillips & Stubbs
Suffolk: Kyson Cottage, Broomheath
Surrounded by beautiful mature gardens, the property has views over the River Deben. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, workshop, garden, terraces, parking. £1.5m; Savills
Warwickshire: Cleavers, Welford-on-Avon
A Queen Anne-style house built c.1769, boasting elegant formal gardens and grounds of approximately one acre. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden, outbuilding. £1.75m; Hamptons
Wiltshire: Coppice Hill, Bradford-on-Avon
An upgraded and adapted Grade II Georgian former Wesleyan Methodist Sunday school. Main suite, 4 further beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.35m; Hamptons
Wiltshire: Donhead Mill, Donhead St Andrew
This picturesque 17th century mill house has a garden on the banks of the River Nadder and its own mill pool. 6 beds, 3 baths, 3 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, library, barn, garden, garage. £1.85m; Rural View
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures An Olympic trial, a crowded train, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: 'wonderfully diverse' art
Talking Point This annual show sticks to 'a familiar template' in the hopes of enticing both new and returning visitors
By The Week UK Published
-
New data could help predict 'the Big One'
The explainer Earthquake data had been on shaky ground until a recent study shook things up
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: 'wonderfully diverse' art
Talking Point This annual show sticks to 'a familiar template' in the hopes of enticing both new and returning visitors
By The Week UK Published
-
The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'
The Week Recommends Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment
By The Week UK Published
-
Joseph Earl Thomas's 6 favorite books that tackle social issues
Feature The author recommends works by Fernanda Melchor, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 cozy homes for cottage lovers
Feature Featuring a screened porch in South Carolina and a sleeping nook in California
By The Week US Published
-
Michael Mosley obituary: television doctor whose work changed thousands of lives
In the Spotlight TV doctor was known for his popularisation of the 5:2 diet and his cheerful willingness to use himself as a guinea pig
By The Week UK Published
-
Beryl Cook / Tom of Finland: an 'odd pairing' for an exhibition?
The Week Recommends Studio Voltaire brings together the two artists for a show that generates an 'unlikely synergy'
By The Week UK Published
-
Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'
The Week Recommends Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie
By The Week UK Published
-
The Dead Don't Hurt: love blooms in 'handsomely crafted' western
The Week Recommends Viggo Mortensen writes, directs and stars in second feature film
By The Week UK Published