Properties of the week: houses in national parks

North Yorkshire: The Grange, West Burton

An impressive 18th century Grade II house in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 9 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 2 self-contained 2-bed flats, 1 self-contained 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.895m; Savills

Derbyshire: Elm Tree Farm, Peak Forest

A farmhouse set in approx. 4.29 acres in the Peak District National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuilding. £850,000; Fine & Country

West Sussex: Michaelmas Cottage, Houghton

This characterful timber-framed cottage dates back to c.1662, with period features such as Elizabethan inglenook fireplaces. The property is located at the foot of the South Downs National Park. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £850,000; Batcheller Monkhouse

Cumbria: Foldgate Farm, Corney

Lovely farmhouse set between the coastline and Corney Fell in the Lake District National Park. Two suites, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, 6-bed converted barn, stables, paddock, approx. 3.7 acres of land, parking. £1.175m; David & Robertson

Devon: The Beacon, Lynmouth

A fine Edwardian house, in a spectacular setting of approx. 10.2 acres, overlooking the sea within Exmoor National Park. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed self- contained detached annexe, garden, garage. £2.5m; Jackson-Stops

Devon: Higher Stiniel, Chagford

A delightful house set in more than 10 acres in Dartmoor National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £1.35m; Knight Frank

West Sussex: Tye Hill, Stedham

Charming 17th century house in the South Downs National Park. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, bothy, garden. £1.695m; Strutt & Parker

Somerset: The Glebe, Winsford

An enchanting 1920s house set in approx. 17.5 acres of mature gardens and woodland within Exmoor National Park. 5 beds, attic room, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, office. £895,000; Knight Frank