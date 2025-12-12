Properties of the week: houses in national parks
Featuring homes in Somerset, West Sussex and Devon
North Yorkshire: The Grange, West Burton
An impressive 18th century Grade II house in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. 9 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 2 self-contained 2-bed flats, 1 self-contained 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.895m; Savills
Derbyshire: Elm Tree Farm, Peak Forest
A farmhouse set in approx. 4.29 acres in the Peak District National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, outbuilding. £850,000; Fine & Country
West Sussex: Michaelmas Cottage, Houghton
This characterful timber-framed cottage dates back to c.1662, with period features such as Elizabethan inglenook fireplaces. The property is located at the foot of the South Downs National Park. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. £850,000; Batcheller Monkhouse
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cumbria: Foldgate Farm, Corney
Lovely farmhouse set between the coastline and Corney Fell in the Lake District National Park. Two suites, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, recep, 6-bed converted barn, stables, paddock, approx. 3.7 acres of land, parking. £1.175m; David & Robertson
Devon: The Beacon, Lynmouth
A fine Edwardian house, in a spectacular setting of approx. 10.2 acres, overlooking the sea within Exmoor National Park. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed self- contained detached annexe, garden, garage. £2.5m; Jackson-Stops
Devon: Higher Stiniel, Chagford
A delightful house set in more than 10 acres in Dartmoor National Park. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £1.35m; Knight Frank
West Sussex: Tye Hill, Stedham
Charming 17th century house in the South Downs National Park. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, bothy, garden. £1.695m; Strutt & Parker
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Somerset: The Glebe, Winsford
An enchanting 1920s house set in approx. 17.5 acres of mature gardens and woodland within Exmoor National Park. 5 beds, attic room, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, office. £895,000; Knight Frank
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A man's best friend, the elephants in the room, and more
-
A TikTok trend has Gen Z men leaving streetwear behind for more preppy attire
The Explainer More than a zipper: Young Black men embrace the ‘quarter-zip movement‘
-
Sudoku hard: December 12, 2025
The daily hard sudoku puzzle from The Week
-
It Was Just an Accident: a ‘striking’ attack on the Iranian regime
The Week Recommends Jafar Panahi’s furious Palme d’Or-winning revenge thriller was made in secret
-
Singin’ in the Rain: fun Christmas show is ‘pure bottled sunshine’
The Week Recommends Raz Shaw’s take on the classic musical is ‘gloriously cheering’
-
Holbein: ‘a superb and groundbreaking biography’
The Week Recommends Elizabeth Goldring’s ‘definitive account’ brings the German artist ‘vividly to life’
-
The Sound of Music: a ‘richly entertaining’ festive treat
The Week Recommends Nikolai Foster’s captivating and beautifully designed revival ‘ripples with feeling’
-
‘Furious Minds: The Making of the MAGA New Right’ by Laura K. Field and ‘The Dream Factory: London’s First Playhouse and the Making of William Shakespeare’ by Daniel Swift
Feature An insider’s POV on the GOP and the untold story of Shakespeare’s first theater
-
Henri Rousseau: A Painter’s Secrets
feature Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia, through Feb. 22
-
Homes with great fireplaces
Feature Featuring a suspended fireplace in Washington and two-sided Parisian fireplace in Florida
-
Film reviews: ‘The Secret Agent’ and ‘Zootopia 2’
Feature A Brazilian man living in a brutal era seeks answers and survival and Judy and Nick fight again for animal justice