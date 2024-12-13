Properties of the week: houses in need of renovation or modernisation

Kent: Goldwell Manor, Great Chart, Ashford

A 17th century Grade II manor house with a rich history. The property, which is in need of modernisation, is set in an elevated and commanding position with 3.5 acres of land. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, stables, barn, garage. £1.395m; Strutt & Parker

Surrey: Belwethers, Cranleigh

This Grade II house dates back to the 15th century and is located in the heart of Cranleigh village. Period features include beamed ceilings and leaded light windows. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, summer house, parking. £1.1m; Curchods

Wiltshire: Keepers Lodge, Kilmington

Lovely 18th century Palladian mansion. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIEO £900,000; Knight Frank

Warwickshire: The Thatched Cottage, Luddington

A charming 17th century cottage in a conservation area. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps. £550,000; Knight Frank

Devon: The Old Rectory, Clovelly, Bideford

A fine Georgian former rectory in a private woodland setting within the 4,600-acre Clovelly Estate, and half-a-mile from Clovelly Beach. 8 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank

Kent: East Hall Hill, Boughton Monchelsea

Handsome 17th century house, with plenty of original features, in need of modernisation and restoration. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £995,000; Strutt & Parker

Oxfordshire: Parsonage Farm, East Hagbourne

Elegant, Grade II* 17th century farmhouse with a later Queen Anne facade. The property is in need of some updating. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed cottage, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.3m; Inigo

Pembrokeshire: Boulston Manor, Haverfordwest

An impressive Georgian manor set in 7 acres overlooking the River Cleddau. 7 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, outbuildings, 12 acres of woodland, garage. £1.1m; Country Living