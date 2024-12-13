Properties of the week: houses in need of renovation or modernisation
Featuring homes in Kent, Surrey and Devon
Kent: Goldwell Manor, Great Chart, Ashford
A 17th century Grade II manor house with a rich history. The property, which is in need of modernisation, is set in an elevated and commanding position with 3.5 acres of land. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, stables, barn, garage. £1.395m; Strutt & Parker
Surrey: Belwethers, Cranleigh
This Grade II house dates back to the 15th century and is located in the heart of Cranleigh village. Period features include beamed ceilings and leaded light windows. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, summer house, parking. £1.1m; Curchods
Wiltshire: Keepers Lodge, Kilmington
Lovely 18th century Palladian mansion. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. OIEO £900,000; Knight Frank
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Warwickshire: The Thatched Cottage, Luddington
A charming 17th century cottage in a conservation area. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps. £550,000; Knight Frank
Devon: The Old Rectory, Clovelly, Bideford
A fine Georgian former rectory in a private woodland setting within the 4,600-acre Clovelly Estate, and half-a-mile from Clovelly Beach. 8 beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1m; Knight Frank
Kent: East Hall Hill, Boughton Monchelsea
Handsome 17th century house, with plenty of original features, in need of modernisation and restoration. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, garage. £995,000; Strutt & Parker
Oxfordshire: Parsonage Farm, East Hagbourne
Elegant, Grade II* 17th century farmhouse with a later Queen Anne facade. The property is in need of some updating. 7 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 1-bed cottage, garden, outbuildings, parking. £2.3m; Inigo
Pembrokeshire: Boulston Manor, Haverfordwest
An impressive Georgian manor set in 7 acres overlooking the River Cleddau. 7 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, outbuildings, 12 acres of woodland, garage. £1.1m; Country Living
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Quiz of The Week: 7 - 13 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Electric Dreams: a 'nerd's nirvana' at Tate Modern
The Week Recommends 'Poignant' show explores 20th-century arts' relationship with technology
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A stuck squirrel, scuba Santa, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Electric Dreams: a 'nerd's nirvana' at Tate Modern
The Week Recommends 'Poignant' show explores 20th-century arts' relationship with technology
By The Week UK Published
-
Joya Chatterji shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends The historian chooses works by Thomas Hardy, George Eliot and Peter Carey
By The Week UK Published
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Shahnaz Habib's 6 favorite books that explore different cultures
Feature The essayist and translator recommends works by Vivek Shanbhag, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 unbelievable homes near national parks
Feature Featuring a lodge surrounded by red-rock mountains in Utah and a cottage within walking distance of Acadia National Park
By The Week Staff Published
-
Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
Recipe This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
By The Week UK Published
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
By The Week UK Published