Properties of the week: houses with kitchen gardens
Featuring homes in Hampshire, London and Devon
Hampshire: Rose Cottage, Tunworth
A delightful thatched cottage and lodge with far-reaching rural views and landscaped gardens. Rose cottage: main suite, 1 further suite, kitchen, 3 receps. Rose Lodge: 1 bed, shower, kitchen, recep, 1-bed annexe, home office, stables, garden, garage. £1.895m; Knight Frank.
Cardigan: Tredefaid, Penybryn
An eye-catching 17th century house with 75 acres of land comprising native broadleaf woodland and pasture. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, caravan, parking. £1.25m; Country Living.
Suffolk: Fleurael Cottage, Westhorpe
Picturesque Grade II thatched cottage set in mature gardens. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, garage. £495,000; Bedfords.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Durham: Broomshields Hall, Satley
This Grade II Georgian country house is set in approx 18 acres. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 1-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.75m; Finest Properties.
Cheshire: Moathouse, Beeston
A handsome 17th century former farmhouse in an idyllic country setting with a productive kitchen garden. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, garage. £1.25m; Jackson Stops.
Suffolk: Mansard House, Bardwell
This fine Grade II, 17th century house boasts gardens designed by four-time Chelsea gold medallist (and present owner) Thomas Hoblyn. 5 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, garden, workshop, self-contained 1-bed annexe, garage. £1.25m; Knight Frank.
London: Pine Grove, Totteridge N20
Elegant modernised Arts and Crafts house with beautiful and productive gardens designed by Arne Maynard. 4 beds, 2 baths, 2 showers, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden. £3.5m; The Modern House.
Devon: Thornham Bridge, Ermington
A striking riverside property surrounded by carefully maintained gardens including a walled orchard. 5 beds, 5 baths/shower rooms, kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, outbuildings, garage. £1.25m; Marchand Petit.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 isolated homes for hermits
Feature Featuring a secluded ranch on 560 acres in New Mexico and a home inspired by a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse in Colorado
-
Allies at War: a 'revelatory' account of the Second World War
The Week Recommends Tim Bouverie's 'old-fashioned diplomatic history' explores the often fraught relationship between world powers
-
The Friend: a 'graceful' but flawed dog movie
The Week Recommends Naomi Watts stars in 'intelligent' adaptation of Sigrid Nunez's book about a 'problematic pooch'
-
Louis Theroux returns to the West Bank for new documentary
In the spotlight The film-maker meets Jewish settlers with his signature 'faux naivety'
-
Critics' choice: Variations on family values
Feature French cuisine gets a Vietnamese twist, a one-man Turkish kitchen, and a family-run Italian restaurant
-
Music reviews: Julien Baker & Torres, Tunde Adebimpe, and Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Feature "Send a Prayer My Way," "Thee Black Boltz," "What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow"
-
Film reviews: The Accountant 2 and The Shrouds
Feature A number cruncher crushes a new set of bad guys and mourners buy a view into their loved ones' graves
-
Art review: The Frick Collection
Feature After a $330 million renovation and expansion, New York City's Frick Collection has reopened to the public