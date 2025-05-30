Properties of the week: houses with orchards

Essex: Pollards Cross, Hempstead

(Image credit: Savills)

Fine 17th-century house with landscaped gardens. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed coach house, tennis court, heated pool, summer house, parking. £1.995m; Savills

County Durham: Derwent Hill, Ebchester

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

An elegant Georgian house set in 2.85 acres of grounds including a mature orchard. 5 beds, kitchen, 3 receps, 3-bed annexe, 1-bed annexe. £1.35m; Finest Properties

Argyll: Inverlussa House, Achnamara

(Image credit: Savills)

A commanding Georgian villa overlooking Loch Sween with gardens of approx. 3.35 acres including a well-stocked orchard. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, greenhouse, paddock, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £895,000; Savills

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Hertfordshire: Westfield Green, Little Hadham

(Image credit: Savills)

Characterful Grade II* Tudor hall house with period features. Grounds of 2.9 acres boast a topiary garden and an established orchard. 6 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, pond, outbuildings. £1.85m; Savills

Rutland: Orchard House, Hambleton

(Image credit: Savills)

This handsome 17th-century house on Rutland Water is set within beautifully landscaped grounds of 7.5 acres, including a fruit orchard. 4 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, 2-bed cottage, outbuildings, garden. OIEO £2.5m; Savills

Kent: Standen Oast, Benenden

(Image credit: Jackson Stops)

A converted oast house nestled in approx. 1.7 acres of gardens, including an apple orchard that yields an abundance of both eating and cooking apples. 3 suites, 1 further bed, kitchen/breakfast room, study, recep, utility, garage, garden. £1.6m; Jackson-Stops

Wiltshire: The Ivy, Chippenham

(Image credit: Inigo)

The principal part of this glorious Grade I manor house, built in 1728. The gardens by the award-winning Julian and Isabel Bannerman include an orchard within box hedging. Master suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, 2 kitchens, 3 receps, cellar, gardens, pool, parking. £1.8m; Inigo

Derbyshire: Townend House, Hopton

(Image credit: Savills)

A charming 17th-century farmhouse close to the Peak District. Surrounded by approx. 2.5 acres of grounds, including an orchard and vegetable garden. 6 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, paddocks, outbuildings. £750,000; Inigo