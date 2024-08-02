Properties of the week: one-of-a-kind houses
Featuring homes in Kent, London and Cornwall
London: Battersea Church Road, Battersea
A Victorian townhouse combining gothic revival and Palladian tropes, featuring trompe-l’œil doors that reveal hidden rooms. 5 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden. £2.2m; The Modern House
Kent: Alderden Old Manor, Sandhurst
Grand Tudor house with earlier origins and a wealth of period features, including a fine Jacobean overmantel with pilasters and angels. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, gym, garage. £1.95m; Inigo
Buckinghamshire: Crafton Lodge Road, Mentmore
A picturesque lodge house on the edge of the Mentmore Estate set on a plot of approx. one acre, with mature box and cherry laurel hedging, and a number of oak trees. This Grade II house is attributed to the architect George Devey and is a fine early example of Arts and Crafts architecture. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £850,000; Inigo
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cornwall: Old Kiln, Rock
This modern house, built in the 1970s, has stunning views over the Camel Estuary. 3 beds, shower, family bath, kitchen, recep, sun room, garden, garage, boat store. OIEO £4.5m; JB Estates
Warwickshire: The Mill, Rowington
Built in 1780, this converted mill offers captivating views of the adjacent countryside. 4 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, workshop/ garage. £1.899m; Hamptons
Norfolk: The Round House, Snettisham
A Grade II hexagonal house built in 1750 and featured in Pevsner. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £695,000; Bedfords
Pembrokeshire: Lancych Mansion, Boncath
This unique Grade II estate is set in 15 acres of delightful grounds by the River Cych. Main suite, 6 further beds (5 en suite), shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.5m; Country Living
East Sussex: Ripe Lane, Lewes
Built c.1640, this Grade II* house retains many original details, such as "witches' marks" to ward off evil spirits. 4 beds (2 en suite), study/bed 5, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, library, 3 receps, garden, garage work- shop. £1.95m; Inigo
Warwickshire: Finwood Road, Rowington
Grade II post-medieval manor house, with abundant character but in need of full modernisation and refurbishment. 5 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £750,000; Knight Frank
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The personal check is on the way out. Here's what to use instead.
The Explainer A growing list of retailers, including Target and Whole Foods, no longer accept personal checks as payment
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Recently discovered skeletons reveal new details about Pompeii
Under the Radar Earthquakes — not just a volcanic eruption — may have played a role in the city's destruction
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: August 2, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind
The Week Recommends The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become
By The Week UK Published
-
Oliver! – Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival is a 'visual delight'
The Week Recommends Performances are 'top-notch' in new staging of classic show
By The Week UK Published
-
I Saw the TV Glow: 'deeply haunting' mystery drama deserves 'cult status'
The Week Recommends Jane Schoenbrun's 'suffocating' feature follows two misfit teens united by their love of a supernatural TV show
By The Week UK Published
-
Amy Stewart's 6 favorite books for plant enthusiasts
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Naoko Abe, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 pristine homes in Wisconsin
Feature Featuring a two-sided fireplace in Caledonia and an ornamental pond in River Hills
By The Week Staff Published
-
Alice Munro: should we still read a fallen saint?
From The Magazine Claims author excused abuse of daughter at hands of stepfather has readers 'sifting sentences for missed clues'
By The Week UK Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published