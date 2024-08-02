Properties of the week: one-of-a-kind houses

London: Battersea Church Road, Battersea

(Image credit: The Modern House)

A Victorian townhouse combining gothic revival and Palladian tropes, featuring trompe-l’œil doors that reveal hidden rooms. 5 beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, terrace, garden. £2.2m; The Modern House

Kent: Alderden Old Manor, Sandhurst

(Image credit: Inigo)

Grand Tudor house with earlier origins and a wealth of period features, including a fine Jacobean overmantel with pilasters and angels. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, garden, gym, garage. £1.95m; Inigo

Buckinghamshire: Crafton Lodge Road, Mentmore

(Image credit: Inigo)

A picturesque lodge house on the edge of the Mentmore Estate set on a plot of approx. one acre, with mature box and cherry laurel hedging, and a number of oak trees. This Grade II house is attributed to the architect George Devey and is a fine early example of Arts and Crafts architecture. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. £850,000; Inigo

Cornwall: Old Kiln, Rock

(Image credit: JB Estates)

This modern house, built in the 1970s, has stunning views over the Camel Estuary. 3 beds, shower, family bath, kitchen, recep, sun room, garden, garage, boat store. OIEO £4.5m; JB Estates

Warwickshire: The Mill, Rowington

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Built in 1780, this converted mill offers captivating views of the adjacent countryside. 4 beds (2 en suite), shower, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, workshop/ garage. £1.899m; Hamptons

Norfolk: The Round House, Snettisham

(Image credit: Bedfords)

A Grade II hexagonal house built in 1750 and featured in Pevsner. Main suite, 3 further beds (2 en suite), family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, garden, parking. £695,000; Bedfords

Pembrokeshire: Lancych Mansion, Boncath

(Image credit: Country Living)

This unique Grade II estate is set in 15 acres of delightful grounds by the River Cych. Main suite, 6 further beds (5 en suite), shower, kitchen, 4 receps, 3-bed cottage, garden, outbuildings, parking. £1.5m; Country Living

East Sussex: Ripe Lane, Lewes

(Image credit: Inigo)

Built c.1640, this Grade II* house retains many original details, such as "witches' marks" to ward off evil spirits. 4 beds (2 en suite), study/bed 5, family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, library, 3 receps, garden, garage work- shop. £1.95m; Inigo

Warwickshire: Finwood Road, Rowington

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Grade II post-medieval manor house, with abundant character but in need of full modernisation and refurbishment. 5 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £750,000; Knight Frank