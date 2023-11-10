Properties of the week: riverside houses for fishing enthusiasts

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Perthshire: Tulchan House, Glenalmond

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Country house on the bank of the River Almond. 10 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, annexe, garden; 18 acres. OIEO £1.195m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608)

Hampshire: Lillie Cottage, Stockbridge

(Image credit: White & Guard)

A 19th century house by the River Test, renowned for its world-class fly fishing. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 2 receps, log cabin, garden. OIEO £1.5m; White & Guard (01489-893946)

Roxburghshire: Inchbonny House, Jedburgh

(Image credit: Rettie)

An elegant Georgian property with 300 metres of river frontage on the Jed Water, including grayling and trout fishing rights. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, stables, parking; grounds of around 7 acres. OIEO £850,000; Rettie (01896-824070)

Surrey: Style Cottage, Lower Eashing

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A 16th century hall house on the River Wey. 5 suites, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.75m; Knight Frank (020-3597 7679)

Devon: Nymet Mill Farm, Lapford

(Image credit: Stags)

This former corn mill enjoys 333 yards of single-bank fishing rights on the River Taw. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, recep, kitchen, barn, garden, parking; around 11.75 acres. OIRO £1.2m; Stags (01769-572263)

Cornwall: The Mill, Callington

(Image credit: D.R. Kivell)

Grade II former mill house on the River Lynher. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, barn, garden; 4.65 acres. £575,000; D.R. Kivell (01822-810810)

Suffolk: Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury St Edmunds

(Image credit: Abbotts)

A secluded property with stunning views over the River Lark, including fishing and mooring rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen/lounge, recep, sauna, office, 3-bed annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £850,000; Abbotts (01638-713056)

Stirlingshire: The Roman Camp Hotel, Callander

(Image credit: Knight Frank)