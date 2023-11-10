Properties of the week: riverside houses for fishing enthusiasts
Featuring a country house on the River Almond and a historic hotel in the heart of Loch Lomond
Perthshire: Tulchan House, Glenalmond
Country house on the bank of the River Almond. 10 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, annexe, garden; 18 acres. OIEO £1.195m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608)
Hampshire: Lillie Cottage, Stockbridge
A 19th century house by the River Test, renowned for its world-class fly fishing. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 2 receps, log cabin, garden. OIEO £1.5m; White & Guard (01489-893946)
Roxburghshire: Inchbonny House, Jedburgh
An elegant Georgian property with 300 metres of river frontage on the Jed Water, including grayling and trout fishing rights. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, stables, parking; grounds of around 7 acres. OIEO £850,000; Rettie (01896-824070)
Surrey: Style Cottage, Lower Eashing
A 16th century hall house on the River Wey. 5 suites, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.75m; Knight Frank (020-3597 7679)
Devon: Nymet Mill Farm, Lapford
This former corn mill enjoys 333 yards of single-bank fishing rights on the River Taw. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, recep, kitchen, barn, garden, parking; around 11.75 acres. OIRO £1.2m; Stags (01769-572263)
Cornwall: The Mill, Callington
Grade II former mill house on the River Lynher. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, barn, garden; 4.65 acres. £575,000; D.R. Kivell (01822-810810)
Suffolk: Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury St Edmunds
A secluded property with stunning views over the River Lark, including fishing and mooring rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen/lounge, recep, sauna, office, 3-bed annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £850,000; Abbotts (01638-713056)
Stirlingshire: The Roman Camp Hotel, Callander
Historic hotel in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, with 12.5 acres and salmon fishing on the River Teith. 15 beds, 15 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.95m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608)
