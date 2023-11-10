Properties of the week: riverside houses for fishing enthusiasts

Featuring a country house on the River Almond and a historic hotel in the heart of Loch Lomond

Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

Perthshire: Tulchan House, Glenalmond

Tulchan House, Glenalmond, Perthshire

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Country house on the bank of the River Almond. 10 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, annexe, garden; 18 acres. OIEO £1.195m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608)

Hampshire: Lillie Cottage, Stockbridge

Lillie Cottage, Stockbridge, Hampshire

(Image credit: White & Guard)

A 19th century house by the River Test, renowned for its world-class fly fishing. 3 beds (2 en suite), kitchen, 2 receps, log cabin, garden. OIEO £1.5m; White & Guard (01489-893946) 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Roxburghshire: Inchbonny House, Jedburgh

Inchbonny House, Jedburgh, Roxburghshire

(Image credit: Rettie)

An elegant Georgian property with 300 metres of river frontage on the Jed Water, including grayling and trout fishing rights. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, stables, parking; grounds of around 7 acres. OIEO £850,000; Rettie (01896-824070) 

Surrey: Style Cottage, Lower Eashing

Style Cottage, Lower Eashing, Surrey

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A 16th century hall house on the River Wey. 5 suites, 4 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.75m; Knight Frank (020-3597 7679) 

Devon: Nymet Mill Farm, Lapford

Nymet Mill Farm, Lapford, Devon

(Image credit: Stags)

This former corn mill enjoys 333 yards of single-bank fishing rights on the River Taw. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living room, recep, kitchen, barn, garden, parking; around 11.75 acres. OIRO £1.2m; Stags (01769-572263) 

Cornwall: The Mill, Callington

The Mill, Callington, Cornwall

(Image credit: D.R. Kivell)

Grade II former mill house on the River Lynher. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, barn, garden; 4.65 acres. £575,000; D.R. Kivell (01822-810810) 

Suffolk: Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury St Edmunds

Hayland Drove, West Row, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

(Image credit: Abbotts)

A secluded property with stunning views over the River Lark, including fishing and mooring rights. 5 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen/lounge, recep, sauna, office, 3-bed annexe, garden, parking. OIEO £850,000; Abbotts (01638-713056) 

Stirlingshire: The Roman Camp Hotel, Callander

The Roman Camp Hotel, Callander, Stirlingshire

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Historic hotel in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, with 12.5 acres and salmon fishing on the River Teith. 15 beds, 15 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.95m; Knight Frank (0131-222 9608) 

Explore More
The Wish List Culture From The Magazine Properties

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.