Properties of the week: stunning houses for winter sun
Featuring a beachfront cottage in Grand Cayman and a villa in Costa Rica with sea and jungle views
- South Africa: Montrose Terrace, Bishopscourt, Cape Town
- Costa Rica: Parrita, Puntarenas
- British Virgin Islands: Stargazer, Tortola, Parham Town
- Philippines: Sabang, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
- Morocco: Amelkis, Marrakech
- Grand Cayman: Rum Point Drive, Pink Beach
- Antigua and Barbuda: The White Pavilion, Piccadilly
- British Virgin Islands: Dream Escape, Great Camanoe
Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations
South Africa: Montrose Terrace, Bishopscourt, Cape Town
A handsome property overlooking False Bay. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps. Approx. £1.325m; Savills (020-7016 3744)
Costa Rica: Parrita, Puntarenas
Spacious villa built atop a mountain with both sea and jungle views. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, pool, garden. Approx. £720,000; Sotheby's (00 506 8790 4949)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
British Virgin Islands: Stargazer, Tortola, Parham Town
Hilltop property built by the astronomer Fred L. Whipple with breathtaking views over the North Sound. 3 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, pool, garden. £781,322; Maritha Keil (00 1 284 340 5555)
Philippines: Sabang, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Three-storey house near Dalaruan Cove. 6 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, recep, mooring. Approx. £792,945; Knight Frank (00 63 0917 888 9087)
Morocco: Amelkis, Marrakech
A charming villa, with a citrus orchard and olive grove, and a short distance from downtown Marrakech with views to the Atlas Mountains. 4 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, pool, tennis court, garden. Approx. £741,229; Knight Frank (020-7861 5034)
Grand Cayman: Rum Point Drive, Pink Beach
This fully remodelled beachfront cottage is situated on a pristine white sand beach a short distance from Cayman Kai. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, pool, garden, parking. Approx. £1.57m; Savills (020-7016 3744)
Antigua and Barbuda: The White Pavilion, Piccadilly
An impressive villa in the exclusive St James's Club with views of the bay. 4 suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, pool, garden. Approx. £2.965m; Kaye McDonald (00 1 268 464 5310)
British Virgin Islands: Dream Escape, Great Camanoe
Set in a private estate with beaches and private dock. 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 receps, plunge pool. Approx. £675,000; Sotheby's (00 1 284 340 5555)
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.