Properties of the week: stunning houses for winter sun

South Africa: Montrose Terrace, Bishopscourt, Cape Town

A handsome property overlooking False Bay. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps. Approx. £1.325m; Savills (020-7016 3744)

Costa Rica: Parrita, Puntarenas

Spacious villa built atop a mountain with both sea and jungle views. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, pool, garden. Approx. £720,000; Sotheby's (00 506 8790 4949)

British Virgin Islands: Stargazer, Tortola, Parham Town

Hilltop property built by the astronomer Fred L. Whipple with breathtaking views over the North Sound. 3 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, pool, garden. £781,322; Maritha Keil (00 1 284 340 5555)

Philippines: Sabang, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Three-storey house near Dalaruan Cove. 6 beds, 7 baths, kitchen, recep, mooring. Approx. £792,945; Knight Frank (00 63 0917 888 9087)

Morocco: Amelkis, Marrakech

A charming villa, with a citrus orchard and olive grove, and a short distance from downtown Marrakech with views to the Atlas Mountains. 4 suites, kitchen, 2 receps, pool, tennis court, garden. Approx. £741,229; Knight Frank (020-7861 5034)

Grand Cayman: Rum Point Drive, Pink Beach

This fully remodelled beachfront cottage is situated on a pristine white sand beach a short distance from Cayman Kai. 3 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, recep, pool, garden, parking. Approx. £1.57m; Savills (020-7016 3744)

Antigua and Barbuda: The White Pavilion, Piccadilly

An impressive villa in the exclusive St James's Club with views of the bay. 4 suites, kitchen/dining room, recep, pool, garden. Approx. £2.965m; Kaye McDonald (00 1 268 464 5310)

British Virgin Islands: Dream Escape, Great Camanoe

