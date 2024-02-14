6 stylish homes in Manhattan

Chelsea

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Lantern House was built in 2020 adjacent to the High Line, the elevated public park and walkway stretching from the Whitney Museum to the commerce and culture of Hudson Yards. This open-plan three-bedroom home features lofty ceilings, river views through the building’s signature convex bay windows, marble-clad gourmet kitchen, and oversize great room.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Lantern House includes a 75-foot pool, spa amenities, health club, and work and social venues; Hudson River Park is steps away. $6,695,000. Lantern House Sales Gallery, Corcoran, (212) 796-0515.

Harlem

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Part of central Harlem's history, this 1890 Neo-Renaissance Revival townhouse was designed for a Gilded Age baking-soda magnate. Restoration of the five-story, six-bedroom home won a preservation award; historic details include mahogany woodwork, ornate plasterwork and stained glass, four oval rooms, and a 1920s upstairs library; updates include an eat-in chef's kitchen.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Marcus Garvey Park is steps away, and North Central Park's Conservatory Garden and Harlem Meer are 15 blocks south. $7,250,000. Paula Del Nunzio, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 826-9485.

Upper West Side

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1927 Oliver Cromwell building is half a block from Central Park, and this penthouse triplex has lake, park, skyline, and Hudson River views. The three-bedroom home has 10-foot ceilings, herringbone floors, UV-protected windows, a pass-through galley-style chef's kitchen; a second-floor kitchenette and generous terrace; and a top-floor primary suite with zellige-tiled bath and north-, west-, and south-facing windows.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Amenities include a full-time door staff, laundry, bike room, and storage. $6,400,000. Deborah Grubman, Corcoran East Side, (917) 597-7695.

Midtown

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The eat-in kitchen of this penthouse atop a prewar co-op designed by Arthur Loomis Harmon has unobstructed views of Harmon's most famous creation: the Empire State Building. The three-bedroom home features four exposures, hand-scraped, ebonized wood floors, a wood-clad sitting room, a living room with a wall of windows, and a dining area opening to a landscaped terrace with city views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Bryant Park and the Morgan Library are walking distance. $2,495,000. Glenn Norrgard, Sotheby’s International Realty-Downtown Manhattan, (917) 822-6840.

Tribeca

(Image credit: Michael Weinstein/MW Studio)

This circa-1830 mixed-use brick building in an iconic downtown neighborhood has housed a soapmaking company, law firm, and punk dive bar, and still has street- and basement-level commercial spaces below the four-story, one-bedroom townhouse.

(Image credit: Michael Weinstein/MW Studio)

The home has exposed-brick walls, oak floors, pine beams, a kitchen with black-and-white checked floors and eat-in marble island, and spiral stairs to a roof deck with city views. The Hudson River, parks, dining, and shopping are nearby. $7,250,000. Susie Cornicello, Compass, (917) 771-4064.

Lincoln Square

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1965 Lincoln Towers complex is a short walk from Lincoln Center, Central Park, and Riverside Park. This renovated alcove studio on the 19th floor features sky and city views, parquet floors, a private bedroom area behind a sliding screen, a nook for an office, a kitchen with granite counters and a rustic wood feature wall, and a new bathroom with a dressing area.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Amenities include door staff, gym, playroom, and laundry. $525,000. Andrew Cooper, The Agency, (917) 699-3999.