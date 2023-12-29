The 6 best homes of the year
Featuring an organic-designed home in Santa Barbara and a garden-to-table kitchen in Big Sur
Santa Barbara, California
Michael Carmichael designed the Whale House as an undulating, organic work of art. The 1978 three-bedroom, cedar-shingled home features Venetian plaster, cedar, and stone interiors; 270 Belgian leaded and stained-glass windows; log beams; rock fireplaces; and a 75-foot lap pool flowing through a wood-clad tunnel into a grotto-like interior courtyard.
The courtyard, shaded by oaks and sycamores, includes a bamboo-lined shower and a guesthouse. $3,250,000. Daniel Carpenter, Sotheby’s International Realty, (805) 770-0889.
Status: On the market.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Set in historic Chestnut Hill, this 1925 restored Colonial Revival is walking distance from dining and galleries and near the arboretum. The four-bedroom house has a Federal-style staircase; multiple fireplaces; a chef’s kitchen with herringbone-tile floors, 11-foot island, and walk-in pantry; a freestanding solarium; and living and dining rooms with French doors leading outside.
The yard includes a covered patio and large lawn ringed by mature trees. $2,295,000. Ryan Cortez, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (215) 800-6874.
Status: Sold.
Bronxville, New York
Terry Manor, a 1935 five-bedroom Tudor, was designed by Lewis Bowman. The stone, brick, and timber–faced house, updated with smart technology, features leaded-glass windows, stained-glass insets, a wrought-iron staircase, custom cabinetry, a living room with Cuban mahogany paneling and carved fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with a black granite soaker tub and sauna.
The landscaped lot has lawns, a wraparound slate terrace, and a saltwater pool. $5,195,000. Susan Kelty Law, Houlihan Lawrence Bronxville, (914) 659-5856.
Status: On the market.
Denver, Colorado
This multilevel, four-bedroom condo is in a 1911 loft building on a quiet cul-de-sac near the river, Union Station, Coors Field, the arts district, and downtown. The home has vaulted ceilings; exposed beams, posts, and brick; a three-story atrium; a chef’s kitchen with a concrete island; a rec room with a climbing wall; a media room; a wine cellar; and guest quarters.
Off the living room is a large brick patio with a firepit. $2,495,000. Matt McNeill, Kentwood Real Estate City Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (303) 949-9889.
Status: Sold.
Big Sur, California
Casa Luna is a glass-walled Mediterranean-style home designed by Mickey Muennig. The 1982 three-level, four-bedroom house features a living room with exposed trusses, stone floors, and column fireplace; a garden-to-table kitchen;
and a glass-faced primary suite with fireplace, all with panoramic mountain and ocean views.
The 5-acre property has sweeping steps, flagstone paths, raised gardens, patios and a detached art studio; the beach is a 10-minute drive. $5,850,000. Ben Heinrich, Coldwell Banker Realty, (831) 915-7415.
Status: On the market.
Asheville, North Carolina
This two-story, three-bedroom blue house with butterfly roof and yellow-accent door stands on a peaceful non-through street in West Asheville. The three-bedroom 2020 home has an open layout, wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances, main-level primary suite, and upstairs bedrooms and office.
Outside are a front lawn with potential garden beds, fenced backyard, and screened back porch with views of mature trees; shops and restaurants are walking distance. $539,000. Ann Roth, Keller Williams Professionals, (828) 254-7253.
Status: Sold.
