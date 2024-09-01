Teenagers: should we let them roam?

Kirstie Allsopp revealed she let her 15-year-old go Interrailing with a friend causing a 'predictable furore'

Kirstie Allsopp.
Allsopp's tweet prompted an anonymous report to social services
I've always "prided myself on giving my sons very long reins," said Rowan Pelling in The Independent. Yet that said, I'm still a "bit in awe" of TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp, who last week revealed that her 15-year-old son has just returned from Interrailing around Europe for three weeks with a 16-year-old friend. "If we're afraid our children will also be afraid," she tweeted. "If we let go, they will fly." Her post caused a predictable furore – and even prompted an anonymous report to social services, who have opened a file on her child, Oscar.

As I see it though, said Sam Leith in The Spectator, we should be celebrating Allsopp's decision to let him stray that far from the coop. Ignore the busybodies and helicopter parents: "The average switched-on teenager" with a smartphone should be perfectly able to navigate a European transport system "without a chaperone". In fact, isn't that sort of thing – taking risks, finding a "bridge to the adult world" – exactly what growing up is all about?

