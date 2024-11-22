The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition

The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'

Painting from the Great Mughals exhibition
The exhibition 'leaves identity politics at the door'
By
published

"It's hard not to be dazzled" by the V&A's new show, said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. "The Great Mughals" is packed with "glittering objects" and "sumptuous artefacts", all "skilfully wrought" from expensive materials. But it is far more than an impressive display of "bling".

The exhibition, subtitled "Art, Architecture and Opulence", charts a century of artistic achievement during the reigns of the three greatest Mughal emperors: Akbar (1556-1605), his son Jahangir (1605-1627) and his grandson Shah Jahan (1628-1658), who built the Taj Mahal.

