The Great Mughals: a 'treasure trove' of an exhibition
The V&A's new show is 'spell-binding'
"It's hard not to be dazzled" by the V&A's new show, said Alastair Sooke in The Daily Telegraph. "The Great Mughals" is packed with "glittering objects" and "sumptuous artefacts", all "skilfully wrought" from expensive materials. But it is far more than an impressive display of "bling".
The exhibition, subtitled "Art, Architecture and Opulence", charts a century of artistic achievement during the reigns of the three greatest Mughal emperors: Akbar (1556-1605), his son Jahangir (1605-1627) and his grandson Shah Jahan (1628-1658), who built the Taj Mahal.
Bringing together more than 200 objects, including portraits, tapestries, manuscripts, weapons, furniture and clothing, it argues that Mughal rule was a period of cosmopolitan hybridity, in the course of which successive rulers embraced both Muslim and Hindu artistry, as well as Persian and European culture. It is a "spellbinding" show that "leaves identity politics at the door and exults in aesthetics". I urge you not to miss it.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Supposedly descended from Genghis Khan, the Mughal emperors ruled from the 16th to the mid-19th century, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. Akbar, the third Mughal emperor and the first of the exhibition's "greats", used "military might", diplomacy and administrative acumen to expand and stabilise the empire, while indulging a "love of culture and beauty". Although "illiterate", he spared no expense employing both Hindu and Muslim artists to create vast libraries of illuminated manuscripts filled with "ravishing illustrations" that combine "closely observed reality with transporting fantasy": one on display here shows a giant being chased through clouds by a lifelike army of humans; another has a princess from Kabul lowering her hair from a tower so that a lover can climb up from "a brilliantly realistic garden where ducks swim in a rectangular pool". Jahangir, Akbar's successor, commissioned a similar trove of beautiful images, sharpened by "a natural historical and scientific curiosity". One depicts an imported North American turkey, a specimen that became an object of curiosity in the Mughal court.
The show puts paid to the idea that "cultural appropriation" is an exclusively Western phenomenon, said Laura Freeman in The Times. The Mughals "appropriated everything under the Sun, polished it, bettered it, traded it, revelled in it": we see Colombian emeralds bought from Portuguese traders, Chinese porcelain, Japanese lacquer boxes. Almost every exhibit speaks of "astonishing craftsmanship" and teems with detail: a jewelled shield inlaid with mother-of- pearl "is practically a world in itself, spinning" with images of "processions, parasols, sedan chairs" and even "miniature workshops"; and an "exquisite" satin hunting coat is embroidered with "peacocks, storks, ducks, hares" and other creatures. This is a "treasure trove" of an exhibition that bursts with "surpassing beauty".
V&A, London SW7. Until 5 May
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Big Tech critic Brendan Carr is Trump's FCC pick
In the Spotlight The next FCC commissioner wants to end content moderation practices on social media sites
By David Faris Published
-
ATACMS, the long-range American missiles being fired by Ukraine
The Explainer President Joe Biden has authorized their use for the first time in the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Damian Barr shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The writer and broadcaster picks works by Alice Walker, Elif Shafak and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The Week Recommends The third-generation Vanquish 'offers spectacular performance'
By The Week UK Published
-
Her Lotus Year: Paul French's new biography sets lurid rumours straight
The Week Recommends Wallis Simpson's year in China is less scandalous, but 'more interesting' than previously thought
By The Week UK Published
-
Say Nothing: 'sensational' dramatisation of Patrick Radden Keefe's bestselling book
The Week Recommends The series is a 'powerful reminder' of the Troubles
By The Week UK Published
-
Joy: fertility film starring Bill Nighy offers 'dose of seasonal cheer'
The Week Recommends The film about the invention of the fertility treatment is 'unassuming' but may 'sneak up on you'
By The Week UK Published
-
Ed Park's 6 favorite works about self reflection and human connection
Feature The Pulitzer Prize finalist recommends works by Jason Rekulak, Gillian Linden, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 fantastic homes in Columbus, Ohio
Feature Featuring a 1915 redbrick Victorian in German Village and a modern farmhouse in Woodland Park
By The Week Staff Published
-
Drawing the Italian Renaissance: a 'relentlessly impressive' exhibition
The Week Recommends Show at the King's Gallery features an 'enormous cache' of works by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael
By The Week UK Published