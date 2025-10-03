The Hyundai Inster: ‘surprisingly versatile’ for a compact city car

At just 3.8m by 1.6m, the Inster is Hyundai’s smallest EV. A great compact city car, it comes in two guises with lots of standard kit, including an EV heat pump to help improve efficiency. The Standard Range has a 39kWh battery, 95bhp, and a WLTP of 203 miles. The Long Range version has a 49kWh battery for an official range of 229 miles; and with 113bhp it delivers an extra bit of “zip around town” too, said What Car?.

Charging speeds aren’t that good – even the long-range model will only charge at a max of 85kW. The ride is smooth, with little wind noise, and at gentle speeds it resists lean pretty well. The steering is a bit slow and remote, and the suspension quite stiff, but there’s plenty of grip and traction. Despite its flaws, the Inster has “an irrepressible cheeriness”, a “combination of quirkiness and charm”, said The Daily Telegraph.

Although it only has four seats, the Inster is “surprisingly versatile”, with sliding and folding rear seats on the upper trim levels, said Top Gear Magazine. The cabin is “fun and distinctive”, blending proper controls with “cheerful upholstery”, much of it recycled. The twin 10.25-inch screens are useful, but can be a bit slow. With a host of driver-assist features as standard, this is “a refined and good-looking little car”.

