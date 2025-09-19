The updated Renault Austral: ‘crisp graphics’ and ‘fancier lights’

Three years after it launched, Renault’s midsize crossover, the Austral, has been given an update with new shock absorbers and bump stops to improve the ride. As before, the Austral is only available as a self-charging hybrid in the UK. Now four-wheel steering has been ditched as an option here too. The facelift includes a new bonnet, grille and tailgate, with “fancier lights” in line with a new brand identity, said Car Magazine.

If you're after a hybrid crossover, the Austral is “a good choice”, said Top Gear. All models have a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a four-speed gearbox, plus an electric motor with two gears of its own for 197bhp combined; and on paper, it does an excellent 58.9mpg. It’s quiet and smooth in town, and handles corners well without too much body roll, but the steering is overly light unless you’re in Sport mode.

The updated Austral has more supportive front seats and better sound proofing. There are three trim levels, and standard kit (Techno trim) is generous, including 19-inch alloys, LED headlights and smartphone mirroring. The interior has lots of storage and plenty of room up front. A 12.3in driver’s display and a 12in touchscreen with “crisp graphics” dominate the dash, but there are some physical controls too, said What Car?.

