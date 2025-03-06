Alterations: 'riveting' 1970s tailoring comedy is a lot of fun

'Retro gem' from the National Theatre's Black Plays Archive 'springs into life' from the start

Arinzé Kene in Alterations.
Arinzé Kene as the tailor: an 'anti-hero unlovably married to his job'
"If there is an afterlife", then the late Michael Abbensetts must be "looking down from it in delighted surprise", said Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out. The Guyana-born playwright, who settled in London in the early 1960s, became known in the late 1970s for the black-led TV drama "Empire Road", which aired on the BBC. Around the same time, he wrote "Alterations", a "bittersweet" drama about a Windrush-era immigrant who is desperate to own his own tailoring shop on Carnaby Street. It premiered at a London fringe venue in 1978.

Now, it's being given its first revival in 40 years – on the National Theatre's vast Lyttelton stage, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times. "Alterations" turns out to be a thought-provoking play, even if it lacks the depth and intricacy of a truly great one, and it really "springs to life" in Lynette Linton's warm and finely acted production.

