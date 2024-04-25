Love's Labour's Lost: a 'laugh-a-minute-delight' starring Bridgerton's Luke Thompson

A bold, modern twist on one of Shakespeare's earlier comedies

Love's Labour's Lost
Love's Labour's Lost is 'high-spirited and oozing sparky chemistry'
By The Week UK
A new era has dawned at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and if the "first production is anything to go by, it's going to be a bright one", said Fiona Mountford in The i Paper. To launch their tenure, the RSC's new artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, have chosen "Love's Labour's Lost". This infrequently revived comedy is a "quietly audacious choice for an opening salvo" – and it pays off handsomely. 

Directed by Emily Burns, the production is set in the modern day, in a luxury wellness retreat in the Polynesian Islands, said Holly O'Mahony in The Stage – which proves an ideal location for Shakespeare's tale of attempted abstinence and lovelorn longings. "High-spirited and oozing sparky chemistry", this is a "laugh-a-minute delight".



