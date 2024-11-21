Mary Poppins tour: 'humdinger' of a show kicks off at Bristol Hippodrome

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers are 'true triple threats' as Mary and Bert in 'timeless' production

Mary Poppins at the Bristol Hippodrome
'Magic' pours through 'every well-choreographed frame'
(Image credit: Danny Kaan)
By
published

"There's no 'practically' about it, 'Mary Poppins' at the Bristol Hippodrome is completely and utterly perfect," said Ellie Kendall in Bristol Live. Two decades since its worldwide debut on "this very stage", Cameron Mackintosh's musical adaptation of P.L. Travers' book and the 1964 Disney film is back.

There's plenty that is "Christmas-pertinent" about the production, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. This is a "fable about a careworn city banker who redemptively discovers the value of putting humanity first and remembers that the most precious commodity is his family". But the show also has a "year-round medicinal benefit", with its "irresistible" invitation to "throw cares aside and reclaim your inner child".

