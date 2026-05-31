A river cruise to Colombia’s Caribbean coast

This ‘preposterously beautiful’ region must be experienced first-hand

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Cartagena, Colombia
Explore the historic port of Cartagena before setting sail
(Image credit: photography by Ulrich Hollmann / Getty Images)

Wending its way through the jungles of northern Colombia to the Caribbean Sea, the Magdalena river is “preposterously beautiful”, says Laura Jackson in The Times – and among the most relaxing ways to discover it is on a cruise.

AmaWaterways launched two river boats last year, and they are the first big passenger vessels to ply the Magdalena since 1961, when the David Arango paddle steamer was accidentally destroyed by fire.

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