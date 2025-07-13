A wilderness reborn in Mozambique

Former 'premier safari destination' has been given new life through 'biodiversity repair'

Sunset over Gorongosa National Park
'Africa's Eden': the 'vast and mysterious' Gorongosa National Park
By
published

In the 1960s, Gorongosa was a "premier safari destination", its extraordinary landscape and wildlife attracting film stars such as John Wayne and Gregory Peck.

Then civil war erupted in Mozambique, said David Pilling in the Financial Times, and by the 2000s the big animals in this national park were gone (many of them killed for bushmeat), and the land here was littered with unexploded mines. What has happened to it since, however, is little short of a miracle – a near-complete recovery in less than two decades, widely regarded as one of the world's most triumphant examples of "biodiversity repair".

