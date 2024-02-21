ÀNI Anguilla: the height of Caribbean luxury is all yours

Creating a sense of carefree luxury is almost like shaking together the ingredients for your favourite cocktail – sunshine is likely to be in there, followed by comfort and relaxation. But maybe the most important elements are the memories you make that last long after you have got the sand out of your suitcase.

At ÀNI Anguilla, the staff can tell you a lot about making the perfect cocktail, as they mix you a host of them too. But they have also perfected another all-important recipe: exactly what's needed for a truly unforgettable holiday.

The resort

ÀNI is tucked away on the northern coast of Anguilla, a tiny Caribbean island with a population of just 15,000 that is the most northerly of the Leeward Islands.

Privacy is a core value at this unique resort. ÀNI Anguilla can host up to 20 guests in its two stunning villas and is for exclusive booking only. This unique arrangement provides the opportunity for friends and family to come together to experience the resort without any distractions or interruptions – a true escape from everyday life.

A chance to take in your surroundings is perhaps one of the greatest travel experiences you could be afforded in such a beautiful location. ÀNI is nestled atop a dramatic cliff, offering breathtaking views of the picturesque Little Bay beneath. Its unparalleled location makes it the perfect spot to soak up a sunrise or sunset.

ÀNI is not simply defined by the beauty of its resort, but by the people who make the experience one to remember. You would almost hesitate to call the team here "staff", given the lengths they go to in order to make you feel completely at ease. Don't be surprised if they feel like extended family by the time you leave.

A team led by general manager Hector Gaona welcomes guests with trademark Caribbean hospitality and friendliness. Whether it's the mixologist who makes every cocktail better than the last, the private chef delivering five-star dining experiences, or the attentive massage therapists offering the most relaxing treatments, the ÀNI team will make sure all of your needs are met throughout your stay.

ÀNI Anguilla offers spacious rooms with spectacular views (Image credit: ÀNI Anguilla)

The interior

Each spacious and meticulous suite offers stunning views over Little Bay. Whether you want to rest on a soft king-sized bed, soak in a sizeable bath or curl up on a balcony chair, ÀNI's rooms offer just as much tranquillity as the rest of the resort.

The design of the North and South Villas further emphasises the home-from-home feeling. Each has a living room area with a bar and kitchen space designed for gathering family and friends.

And while the villas are somewhat separate, people can come together in the pavilion between the two properties, which offers an ideal place to dine.

A beach barbecue with delicious food is the perfect way to wind down (Image credit: ÀNI Anguilla)

Experiences and excursions

Step outside the resort's grounds and this small island has a big heart that must be experienced first-hand. Guests need not worry about organising excursions for themselves, as many activities are included in ÀNI's all-encompassing holidays.

Picturesque Rendezvous Bay on the south side of the island is a must-see. This gorgeous stretch of unspoiled beach has powdery white sand and crystal clear warm waters. ÀNI provides a luxurious private beach barbecue, so guests can sample delicious and authentic Caribbean cuisine while enjoying the feel of the breeze in their hair and the sand between their toes.

For those who like things to be a bit more get-up-and-go, there's the chance to climb aboard a Mini Moke – a small but heavy-duty open-top vehicle – to tour the island. A slice of history can be found at the island's only surviving plantation property, Wallblake House. The nearby St Gerard's Church also showcases traditional Caribbean architecture.

If you prefer to sample tipples instead of sights, arguably the best rum punch on the island is served at Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve. Here, you'll also find the soulful, full-toned vocals of Bankie Banx, dubbed the "Anguillan Bob Dylan". Look forward to an evening that hits all the right notes, particularly with the added soundtrack of the waves lapping the nearby shore.

A trip to the Caribbean simply isn't complete without getting out and about on the water. Hop aboard a sunset cruise and sail into Little Bay for a snorkelling session, where you might be lucky enough to glimpse the turtles who make the cove their home. You can also circle the intimate Sandy Island, a popular spot with tourists.

Guests have the chance to take a dip in the gorgeous Little Bay on a sunset cruise (Image credit: ÀNI Anguilla)

The mission

There is more to the ÀNI experience than just offering pure luxury; the philanthropic ethos behind its operations is perhaps what makes this concept so fascinating.

The resort has spearheaded a unique art project to offer non-profit multi-year art education for aspiring artists to help open access to as many people as possible. Full merit scholarships are given to all students who successfully enrol at ÀNI Art Academies Anguilla.

The 35-hour-a-week programme, overseen by Taffari Crawford, himself a beneficiary of the ÀNI programme, is no cakewalk. The institute's motto is that great artists aren't born, but educated. Seeing the outstanding output of these creative talents, many of whom came to the programme with no formal art training, it's difficult to disagree.

From hyper-realistic works that jump off the page, to technical renderings, a lot of hard work clearly goes into the students' training. Some art is even displayed back at the resort, tying these two elements of ÀNI's work together.

How to get there

Flights to nearby St Maarten are available from New York, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto, and the journey is then completed with a shuttle boat to Anguilla. Those travelling from Miami can reach Anguilla directly in just three hours, followed by a 10-minute drive to the resort. And for European travellers, long-haul flights to St Maarten are available from Paris and Amsterdam.

ÀNI ensures even your journey is as effortless as possible. Groups get to skip the long and humid security queues and enjoy a VIP arrival, taking them straight through the airport to an awaiting fruit punch and cold towel at the resort. If there's one thing ÀNI has mastered, it's bliss.