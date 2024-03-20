Bedruthan Hotel & Spa review: a stylish retreat with endless sea views

When I arrived at Bedruthan Hotel & Spa, on the rugged north Cornwall coast, its rather unassuming facade was initially reminiscent of a lacklustre conference centre or perhaps a primary school sports facility. Not quite the luxurious, four-star establishment I'd been expecting.

But as the saying goes, appearances can be deceiving. And in the case of Bedruthan, what lay within those walls is what made this hotel sparkle.

Location

Bedruthan Hotel & Spa is perched on a hillside above Mawgan Porth beach, with it exquisite views of the Atlantic. Despite its secluded feel, the hotel is a short drive from the bustling seaside town of Newquay and the culinary hotspot and yummy-mummy haven, Padstow. Beware if you're prone to car sickness: the roads are seriously winding.

But back to those views – those omnipresent, omni-gorgeous views. The Cornish coastline is inescapable from almost every part of the hotel.

Generous windows mean that the crashing waves are on display from the bedrooms, spa, dining areas, various recreational rooms and even some of the loos. I particularly enjoyed having a piping hot shower while watching the violent sea and winds raging outside.

Stylish vibes

Bedruthan Hotel & Spa offers guests the choice of spacious doubles, family rooms and apartments (Image credit: Bedruthan Hotel & Spa)

The hotel's interior décor thankfully bears no comparison to its external appearance, with bright colours, contemporary art, soft carpeting and funky furniture.

The stylish vibes carry over into the bedrooms, and there's a range (both with and without sea views) on offer. Mine had a comfy king-size bed, minimalist light fittings and furnishings, and a bathroom with a luxurious walk-in shower – plus an epic view of Mawgan Porth cove, complete with rock pools, caves and golden sand.

Eating and drinking

You'll find a hearty breakfast buffet at the hotel's informal Wild Café. There are hot and cold offerings – but the baked goods are the main event. On day one, I went hard on the croissant section (there's a self-operated grill area where you can toast a ham-and-cheese combination to your personal level of perfection).

On day two, I opted for the "healthier" choice, filling one bowl with various fruits and another with natural yoghurt, multiple berry compotes and a small mountain of homemade granola.

For a smarter, less child-friendly experience, there's Ogo, a downstairs restaurant offering three courses for £50. This is the place for what my waiter described as "Cornish tapas" – a tasty mix of seasonal seafood, from citrus-cured sea trout to steamed Cornish brill.

Enjoy local delicacies in the hotel's eateries (Image credit: Bedruthan Hotel & Spa)

Local activities

For children, Bedruthan Hotel & Spa would surely be a nirvana. There is an abundance of activities on offer to keep them entertained, including arts and crafts sessions, film screenings, yoga classes and more.

As a non-parent, I confess to neglecting those options. Instead, I used the (adults-only) spa and the (not-so-adults-only) pool. There are three outdoor pools in summer, but as I visited in February, the indoor pool had to suffice.

It will come as no surprise that the surrounding area has a wealth of treats for travellers. The beach just below the hotel offers brilliant surfing conditions – I signed up for a morning lesson with King Surf Surf School and left the cove two hours later suitably battered, having had a brilliant time.

Summer days can be spent relaxing in the outdoor pools (Image credit: Bedruthan Hotel & Spa)

Out and about

The famous town of Padstow is roughly 20 minutes' drive away. At the picturesque harbour I visited the inspiring National Lobster Hatchery , a charity that does fabulous marine conservation work to protect the future of the European lobster.

On another (unfortunately drizzly) day, I headed out on a two-hour mackerel fishing trip by a local company called Emma Kate . A young boy reeled in three mackerel compared to my pitiful catch of… none at all. Despite my humiliation, it was still a marvellous experience.

Further afield, see the stunning Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens near Penzance, the brilliant biomes of the Eden Project and the appropriately and adorably named Mousehole on the south coast (sadly, pronounced "mouzle"). All are between 45 minutes' and just over an hour's drive away.

The verdict

Bedruthan Hotel & Spa was the perfect base to soak up the sights and sounds of England's southwestern tip. It's a prime example of why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover – or a hotel by its facade.

Bedruthan is located near many of Cornwall's most scenic spots (Image credit: Bedruthan Hotel & Spa)

Kate Samuelson was a guest of Bedruthan Hotel & Spa, where rates start from £160 based on two people sharing a room with breakfast included. Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall TR8 4BU; bedruthan.com.