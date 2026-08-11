The best affordable Maldives alternatives

The Maldives has become synonymous with luxury travel. Its hard-to-reach location and proliferation of private island resorts mean that, for many holidaymakers, the price point is out of reach. But while Maldivian beaches are stunning, there are many other destinations that make for equally picturesque getaways. Here’s our list of the best ones to consider when planning your next holiday.

Rangiroa, French Polynesia

When it comes to French Polynesia, Bora Bora is the first spot that springs to mind for many, but the popular island tends to “mirror the Maldives in price”, said Travel + Leisure. Luckily, the nearby island of Rangiroa is more of a hidden gem with “many of the same elements”, founder of Perfect Honeymoons Jim Augerinos told the publication. Travellers can expect to find the usual “overwater bungalows, electric-blue lagoons, white-sand beaches and that isolated island feeling, often at a noticeably lower price point”.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

If you’re after a destination with “escapist appeal” but don’t want to lose out on “cultural edge”, Zanzibar is the place for you, said Lauren Dana Ellman in Travel + Leisure. The rich “Swahili history” is a huge draw as well as the Unesco-listed Stone Town and local spice farms. It also delivers the quintessential “brilliant blue water” and “sugar-sand beaches”. A holiday here comes at a “far lower price point” but still offers “polished luxury”. Travellers can opt for “boutique stays” and choose from several romantic beachfront resorts without the “ultra-exclusive” price tag.

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Sumba, Indonesia

This Indonesian island is “more untouched” with “only a tiny fraction of the tourists” found in Bali, said Robert Jackman in The Telegraph. Complete with “gold sand” beaches, this destination is perfect for those looking for their “own private paradise” away from any bustle. The island is “an hour’s flight from Bali” but definitely worth the longer journey.

Comino, Malta

This European country is “ideal for a budget break”, said Ellie Hutchings in Metro. Its “colourful marine life” is a huge draw for travellers wanting to get “up close and personal with sea creatures”. The “crystal clear ocean” provides “excellent” underwater views. It’s home to the “famous” Blue Lagoon that allows you to experience “bright blue depths” akin to the Maldives. As if the “sparkling azure water” wasn’t enough, the lagoon is also surrounded by “rugged cliffs peppered with gorse”.