The best affordable Maldives alternatives

Take a trip to paradise without breaking the bank

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An overview of Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar
Nungwi Beach, Zanzibar: ‘polished luxury’ without the ‘ultra-exclusive’ price tag
(Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino / Getty Images)

The Maldives has become synonymous with luxury travel. Its hard-to-reach location and proliferation of private island resorts mean that, for many holidaymakers, the price point is out of reach. But while Maldivian beaches are stunning, there are many other destinations that make for equally picturesque getaways. Here’s our list of the best ones to consider when planning your next holiday.

Rangiroa, French Polynesia

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.