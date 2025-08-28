Say farewell to summer at these underrated US lakes
Have one last blast
The days getting shorter and air becoming (a tiny bit) cooler are reminders that summer is starting to fade. Before it slips away entirely and your attention turns to pumpkin patches and leaf peeping, head to one of these six underrated lakes for a final day of fun in the sun.
Bear Lake, Utah
A "crystalline" lake on the Idaho-Utah border, Bear Lake's gorgeous blue hue has earned it the nickname "Caribbean of the Rockies," said Lonely Planet. Visitors can go boating, jet skiing, fishing, camping and hiking at one of the lake's three recreation areas. There are also sandy beaches to lounge on when you just want to gaze out at the water.
Cave Run Lake, Kentucky
The lush Daniel Boone National Forest envelopes Cave Run Lake, a "dream destination" for boaters, kayakers and "anglers hunting muskellunge," said Outside. Hikers and bikers can stay busy on the hundreds of miles of trails that surround the lake, while bird watchers will appreciate the opportunities to spot ospreys and eagles.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cayuga Lake, New York
The longest of the Finger Lakes, this is an "underrated treasure" among "endlessly captivating bodies of water," National Geographic said. Go kayaking or canoeing off of Myers Park and Taughannock Falls State Park, drive the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway for excellent lake, woods and waterfall views, and carve out time to visit one of the many wineries nearby.
Convict Lake, California
There are no prisoners here, just deer, aspens and beautiful mountain views. Picturesque Convict Lake is "perfect" for electric boating (the only type allowed), swimming and trout fishing, said SFGate. Photographers should also bring their gear and snap as many pictures as possible of the scenery, like stunning Laurel Mountain and its reflection in the lake's "vivid" cerulean water.
Lake Ouachita, Arkansas
This is the largest lake in Arkansas, and the "refreshing" lack of development by it means the area still feels "wild and untouched," Outside said. Spend the day here spearfishing, scuba diving or kayaking on the Geo-Float Trail, an aquatic interpretive trail with 12 exploration zones spotlighting the lake's "unique geological formations."
Torch Lake, Michigan
Swimming, snorkeling and fishing are some of the activities that bring adventurers to Torch Lake's "dazzling" turquoise waters, Travel and Leisure said. Its glacial origins give the lake its "striking" color and clarity, with visibility of up to 30 feet. A natural gathering spot is the "iconic" Torch Lake Sandbar on the southern tip of the lake, a "serene" stretch of white sand.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Truck drivers are questioning the Trump administration's English mandate
Talking Points Some have praised the rules, others are concerned they could lead to profiling
-
DC prosecutors lose bid to indict sandwich thrower
Speed Read Prosecutors sought to charge Sean Dunn with assaulting a federal officer
-
2 kids killed in shooting at Catholic school mass
Speed Read 17 others were wounded during a morning mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis
-
5 of the best platonic TV friendships
the week recommends Maintaining boundaries has proven tricky for all but the most committed of buddies on the small screen
-
A guide to the Great Wall of China
The Week Recommends Experience this architectural feat
-
8 hotels with ace tennis courts
The Week Recommends Bring your A game
-
The 5 best zombie movies of all time
The Week Recommends Ghouls feasting on flesh have been a staple of cinema for more than 50 years
-
7 travel fragrances that let you smell good on the go
The Week Recommends Spritz away!
-
A guide to Budapest's healing thermal baths
The Week Recommends There's a reason why it's called the City of Spas
-
Every MCU movie since 'Avengers: Endgame,' ranked
The Week Recommends How did the recent 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' stack up?
-
5 fun cycling tours that let you vacation on two wheels
The Week Recommends Gain a new perspective while pedaling