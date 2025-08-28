The days getting shorter and air becoming (a tiny bit) cooler are reminders that summer is starting to fade. Before it slips away entirely and your attention turns to pumpkin patches and leaf peeping, head to one of these six underrated lakes for a final day of fun in the sun.

Bear Lake, Utah

Boaters love spending the day at Bear Lake (Image credit: Ron Reiring / Getty Images)

A "crystalline" lake on the Idaho-Utah border, Bear Lake's gorgeous blue hue has earned it the nickname "Caribbean of the Rockies," said Lonely Planet. Visitors can go boating, jet skiing, fishing, camping and hiking at one of the lake's three recreation areas. There are also sandy beaches to lounge on when you just want to gaze out at the water.

Cave Run Lake, Kentucky

Cave Run Lake is a playground for water enthusiasts (Image credit: Jim Lane / Education Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The lush Daniel Boone National Forest envelopes Cave Run Lake, a "dream destination" for boaters, kayakers and "anglers hunting muskellunge," said Outside. Hikers and bikers can stay busy on the hundreds of miles of trails that surround the lake, while bird watchers will appreciate the opportunities to spot ospreys and eagles.

Cayuga Lake, New York

Taughannock Falls by Cayuga Lake is a showstopper (Image credit: benedek / Getty Images)

The longest of the Finger Lakes, this is an "underrated treasure" among "endlessly captivating bodies of water," National Geographic said. Go kayaking or canoeing off of Myers Park and Taughannock Falls State Park, drive the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway for excellent lake, woods and waterfall views, and carve out time to visit one of the many wineries nearby.

Convict Lake, California

Convict Lake sits in a gorgeous part of the Sierra Nevadas (Image credit: Through the Lens / Getty Images)

There are no prisoners here, just deer, aspens and beautiful mountain views. Picturesque Convict Lake is "perfect" for electric boating (the only type allowed), swimming and trout fishing, said SFGate. Photographers should also bring their gear and snap as many pictures as possible of the scenery, like stunning Laurel Mountain and its reflection in the lake's "vivid" cerulean water.

Lake Ouachita, Arkansas

Lake Ouachita has nearly 700 miles of shoreline (Image credit: Michael Dean Shelton / Getty Images)

This is the largest lake in Arkansas, and the "refreshing" lack of development by it means the area still feels "wild and untouched," Outside said. Spend the day here spearfishing, scuba diving or kayaking on the Geo-Float Trail, an aquatic interpretive trail with 12 exploration zones spotlighting the lake's "unique geological formations."

Torch Lake, Michigan

The water and sand at Torch Lake is reminiscent of the Caribbean (Image credit: Pure Michigan)

Swimming, snorkeling and fishing are some of the activities that bring adventurers to Torch Lake's "dazzling" turquoise waters, Travel and Leisure said. Its glacial origins give the lake its "striking" color and clarity, with visibility of up to 30 feet. A natural gathering spot is the "iconic" Torch Lake Sandbar on the southern tip of the lake, a "serene" stretch of white sand.

