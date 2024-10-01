5 impressive noise-canceling headphones
Block out the rest of the world
It can get loud on an airplane, and a pair of solid noise-canceling headphones are able to drown out everything from roaring engines to rattling drink carts. These five headphones work great in the sky and on all other travels, like train journeys and subway commutes.
Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700
These Bose headphones are beloved for a reason — they offer "impressive sound, noise cancellation and battery life," Popular Mechanics said. The touch controls are "intuitive," with 11 levels of noise-cancellation and a four-microphone system. Each charge provides 20 hours of wireless listening, and the "slim and comfortable" headphones slip easily into an "especially compact carrying case." ($379, £288, Amazon)
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
The PX7 S2e has style and substance. Not only do these headphones "exhibit superb, detailed sound quality," they also boast a "luxurious design," The Verge said. An updated version of the S2 model, Bowers & Wilkins did a fine job improving on the original. The ear cushions use memory foam for a more comfortable listening experience, and there is a "revamped digital signal processing that can bring out the best audio quality from streaming music." Choose from three noise cancelation settings, controlled either through an app or directly on the headphones. ($399, £304, Amazon)
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
Crank up that song or podcast. Whatever you are listening to on these headphones, the "sound quality is crisp and clear, especially when the active noise cancelation (ANC) is turned on," Travel and Leisure said. A full, two-hour charge gives you 60 hours of battery life, and the cushioned ear pieces and padded adjustable headband feel pleasant. There are buttons on the side that allow you to easily change the volume, play or pause audio, and adjust the level of noise cancelation. ($300, £228, Amazon)
Sony WH-1000XM4
With "strong noise cancellation," a "rich sound quality" and 30-hour battery life, Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones "deliver all-round satisfaction," TechRadar said. This pair is "unbeatable on sound quality, design and value," and charges quickly — a 10-minute charge is enough for five hours of playback. The set is lightweight and comfortable, and helpful features include multipoint pairing, auto-play and pause, and DSEE Extreme upscaling, which enhances low-quality audio files. ($248, £189, Amazon)
Soundcore by Anker Space A40
The Space A40s prove you can get a great pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds without having to shell out a ton of money. "When it comes to value, you can't beat the lower price tag and exceptional sound quality," Travel and Leisure said. The earbuds have "adaptive, transparent and active noise cancelation," and are also customizable, with five sets of rubber ear tips to choose from. ($50, £38, Amazon)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014.
