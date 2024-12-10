Elounda: coastal calm in eastern Crete

Secluded luxury on the Cretan coast, with options for families or grown-ups only

A view of the coastal town of Elounda in Crete
Crete has spectacular sunset views: the hills at dusk are all blues, violets and blacks
Nestled about an hour east of Crete's Heraklion airport lies the sleepy town of Elounda. More of a coastal village, really, it's stretched out around a quiet, sweeping bay, protected from the wind and sea by a couple of islands which form a serene, natural cove.

With the smallest of waves lapping gently at its pebbled shore, it's a great spot for families. It's hard to avoid tourists on the Cretan coast unless you face the drive down south but Elounda seems to do a good job of feeling authentic: there are few shops selling beach-tat, no late-night spots, and, in the restaurants, both visitors and locals mix. The central part falls slightly more victim to tourism but, up at the northern end, it feels much calmer.

