6 unmissable museum exhibitions to see this fall

Elizabeth Catlett, Tamara de Lempicka and Marina Abramovic are in the spotlight

Sotheby&#039;s workers carry the Tamara de Lempicka 1929 painting &quot;Femme a la robe jaune&quot;
Tamara de Lempicka's first major North American retrospective opens at the de Young Museum in October
(Image credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sotheby's)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

This fall, under-recognized artists like Elizabeth Catlett and Tamara de Lempicka are getting their due, with major retrospectives in New York and California focusing on their groundbreaking works. Not every museum opening this season focuses on the unsung — you can also check out several of Pablo Picasso's rarely seen prints at the British Museum and a survey of surrealism at Centre Pompidou in Paris.

'Marina Abramovic: Transforming Energy,' Modern Art Museum, Shanghai

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Museums Art Picasso Culture
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸