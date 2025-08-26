A guide to the Great Wall of China
Experience this architectural feat
The Great Wall of China continues to fascinate the world, thousands of years after construction on the massive bulwark first began. This architectural wonder is a historic reminder of what humanity can build and what years of erosion and the elements can take away. Here's what you need to know before embarking on your visit.
What is the Great Wall of China?
The Great Wall of China stretches across an astonishing 13,170 miles, spanning 15 provinces. It is actually a series of walls made of stone, wood, bricks and earth built during different eras to protect against invasions and raids, running from Shanghai Pass westward to Jiayuguan. Now, it serves as an "architectural record" of the "ebb and flow" of conflict between the Chinese and "fierce nomadic tribes beyond the wall," like the Huns and Mongols, said Lonely Planet.
Can you see all of the original wall?
Many parts of the wall are crumbling, have already collapsed or are otherwise inaccessible, but there are still several segments standing. Travelers typically head to four main sections, with Badaling, 43 miles from downtown Beijing, being the "most accessible for travelers of varying mobility," said Travel and Leisure. This is the best-preserved stretch of the wall, with handrails and stairs that are not as steep. Of the other three sections, Mutianyu is "extremely popular and well-restored," while Jinshanling is perfect for "serious hikers" and Simatai offers a "rugged" experience.
The oldest stretch of the wall is Qi in Shandong Province, and recent research found that it dates back "300 years earlier than the previous record-holding section," said Popular Mechanics. Carbon dating and optically stimulated luminescence revealed that the start of construction was during the Zhou Dynasty's Spring and Autumn period (1046-256 B.C.) and Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.).
Visitors to these walls can walk and hike or, if at Mutianyu, "slide down the side of the mountain on a toboggan," said Afar. Should the trek get too difficult at Mutianyu or Badaling, there are "cable cars to help with steep climbs," Lonely Planet said.
Do you need to book a tour to visit?
No, but tours are recommended for first-timers. Travelers can choose between day trips, multi-day hikes and even tours that offer camping for a "chance to catch the sunrise," said Lonely Planet. Visitors looking for a more cultural experience can hire a local guide to also show them nearby villages — this is especially intriguing in Inner Mongolia and Gansu province, where you can "see their preserved ancient traditions in practice."
When is the best time to go to the Great Wall of China?
For the best weather, visit during the fall, when the temperatures are comfortable and the "foliage is a kaleidoscopic array of hues," said Travel and Leisure. Those willing to deal with bone-chilling cold and slippery paths can avoid crowds by going to the wall in the winter. The busiest times to visit are during early May, October and major holidays, as the wall is also popular with domestic tourists. To steer clear of the hordes, consider arriving at the wall later in the day, when morning and early afternoon visitors start leaving.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
