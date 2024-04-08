6 fabulous hotels to visit in April

This April, escape from the ordinary. Now is the time to go big and try something new on your vacation. That could mean spending the night at a zoo, booking a suite at a resort where you can swim straight to your room or staying at a hotel with a pet psychic on stand by. Here are six options that promise a fresh way to hotel.

Wildlife Retreat at Taronga in Sydney, Australia

You never know who might be outside your window at the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga (Image credit: Steve Christo / Corbis via Getty Images)

When you look out your window at the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga, expect to see a koala gazing back. This boutique hotel is at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, and gives guests who book Animal View Rooms an incredible, immersive wildlife experience. Those who want to be at the zoo but prefer some distance from the animals can stay in rooms with bushland or Sydney Harbor views. Rates include two-day access to Taronga Zoo, a special guided tour of the wildlife sanctuary, sustainable amenities and daily breakfast.

Romeo Napoli in Naples, Italy

Rooms at Romeo Napoli have views of Naples, the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius (Image credit: Romeo Napoli)

April is a great time to visit Italy. You can enjoy the sights before the large crowds and sweltering temperatures arrive in the summer. For a taste of contemporary luxury, book Romeo Napoli. The hotel's 79 rooms and suites feature warm tones and original photography and have fantastic views of the city of Naples, Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. Wellness is a focus, with some rooms including infrared saunas, sensorial showers and private Zen gardens. Keep the pampering going downstairs at La Spa by Sisley Paris, where guests can relax in the Finnish sauna, frigidarium with snowfall, steam bath and cold immersion bath.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Sky Rock Sedona in Sedona, Arizona

Rooms at Sky Rock Sedona look out at the city's gorgeous red rocks (Image credit: Sky Rock Sedona)

Sky Rock Sedona makes a stunning first impression. Walking into the lobby, guests are greeted by a sparkling amethyst-encrusted wall, and the titillations only increase from there. The rooms feel like sanctuaries, with cozy neutral tones and leather accents, and some have fireplaces perfect for cooler nights. Up on the rooftop, there are fire pits and couches so guests can take in the 360-degree views of Sedona's red rocks, including the iconic Snoopy Rock, Coffee Pot Rock and Thunder Mountain. Sedona pulls in many New Age seekers, and Sky Rock guests can take advantage of offerings like on-call pet psychics and vortex hunters.

Generations Riviera Maya on Riviera Maya, Mexico

Riviera Maya is on Mexico's Caribbean coast (Image credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata / Getty Images)

As long as you pack a bathing suit, you will do just fine at Generations Riviera Maya. This family-friendly resort on Mexico's Caribbean coast is known for its massive pool with a swim-up bar. All of the suites have ocean views, and several have direct access to the pool from their private balconies, making it easy to go swimming whenever you please. Rates are all-inclusive and cover meals, butler service and access to a private beach.

Akara Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Akara Hotel is about one mile away from Bangkok's Victory Monument (Image credit: chain45154 / Getty Images)

The Akara Hotel is in the middle of everything in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district. Museums, shops, night markets and restaurants are all a short walk away — for those willing to leave the hotel, that is. Akara offers a lot of amenities, from a rooftop swimming pool to a culinary school and library, and some guests might want to stay put and take good advantage. The sizable rooms feature wood and marble decor, separate living and work areas and mini-bars with local delicacies. For even more space, book the large Akara Suite, which comes with a rain shower, jacuzzi tub and television in the bathroom.

Legado Mitico in Buenos Aires, Argentina

A Pedro Subercaseaux painting depicting José de San Martín at the Battle of Chacabuco in 1817 (Image credit: DeAgostini / Getty Images)

Learn all about Argentine history and culture without having to leave your hotel. At the elegant Legado Mitico in Buenos Aires, the 11 rooms are themed, honoring the people, arts and sports that shaped Argentina. The Liberator, for example, recognizes José de San Martín, a general who fought for independence and earned the nickname the Father of the Country. Paintings of the national hero hang on the walls, and books are stacked on a desk for guests wanting to read more about him. Legado Mitico is in the Palermo Viejo neighborhood, close to restaurants, bars and shops.