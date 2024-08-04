Ischia: a lush island in the Bay of Naples

While Capri is an 'ultimate stop', Ischia provides a sample of 'the real Italy'

Island of Ischia
Ischia is a hidden gem, while Capri often gets more attention
(Image credit: Irena Sowinska / Getty Images)
By
published
in the week recommends

With its towering white cliffs, azure seas and ever-shifting flock of superyachts, the Italian island of Capri is "the ultimate stop on today's Grand Selfie Tour". But there's also another big island in the Bay of Naples, with less "glitz" and more "wild charm", and in my book, it's the pick of the pair, said Stephanie Rafanelli in Condé Nast Traveller

At 18 square miles, Ischia is four times the size of its neighbour – a place "to get lost in, not be seen". The Emperor Augustus swapped it for Capri with the rulers of Neapolis (as Naples was then known), turning the smaller island into his private paradise – and while Capri (however stunning its looks today) feels like a "relic", Ischia remains a chunk of the "real Italy", a "palpably living, breathing, life-giving place". A "complex volcano" that last erupted in 1302, Ischia rises to the "hikeable" 2,589ft peak of Mount Epomeo, and is peppered with hot springs, thermal aquifers and fumaroles (volcanic vents). 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Italy The Week Recommends From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸