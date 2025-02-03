Montenegro offers Adriatic adventures without the crowds

There is room for everyone in this Balkan destination

Buildings with orange roofs along the coastline of Perast, Montenegro
Montenegro's dramatic scenery is just one reason to visit
(Image credit: David C. Tomlinson / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Montenegro is about to have a moment. The tiny Balkan country — it is one of the smallest in Europe, and could fit inside Connecticut — boasts a stunning Adriatic coastline like its neighbor, Croatia, but has a fraction of the visitors. That makes it easier to explore and appreciate this beautiful place and its people.

Space to soak up the sun

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸