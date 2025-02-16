Mountains and monasteries in Armenia

An e-bike adventure through the 'rare beauty' of the West Asian nation

Haghpat Monastery, Lori
Lori is a region of 'steep slopes, deep gorges' and sublime ruins
(Image credit: DEA / G. COZZI / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

With its glorious mountains, idyllic villages and spectacular ancient monasteries, Armenia is a place of rare beauty. But this landlocked country in the Caucasus remains something of an "enigma", said Tim Moore in the Financial Times, receiving far fewer visitors than, for instance, neighbouring Georgia.

It is "geographically Asian" but "geopolitically European", and tends to surprise newcomers with a sense of "pervasive otherness" – for example in its unique alphabet, which consists of 38 curly letters. The first country to make Christianity its state religion (in AD301), it has endured much "tragedy and suffering" at the hands of imperial powers, most famously in the genocide of 1915-17, when roughly a million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Turks.

