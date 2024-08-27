Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub

This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues

Tartu Town Hall
Tartu has been crowned one of three European Capitals of Culture for 2024
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Mikhail Markovskiy)
By
published

Estonia's second-biggest city is finally having its moment in the spotlight. Crowned one of three European Capitals of Culture for 2024, Tartu is located around 100 miles south of the buzzing capital, Tallinn, and is home to the country's oldest and largest university.

"There's much to like about Tartu," said Ben West in The Times. "Easy on the wallet", with a "studious yet youthful vibe", here you can fill the days wandering along the banks of the Emajõgi River, exploring the small Baltic city's neighbourhoods and marvelling at the impressive architecture.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

