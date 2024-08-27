Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub
This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues
Estonia's second-biggest city is finally having its moment in the spotlight. Crowned one of three European Capitals of Culture for 2024, Tartu is located around 100 miles south of the buzzing capital, Tallinn, and is home to the country's oldest and largest university.
"There's much to like about Tartu," said Ben West in The Times. "Easy on the wallet", with a "studious yet youthful vibe", here you can fill the days wandering along the banks of the Emajõgi River, exploring the small Baltic city's neighbourhoods and marvelling at the impressive architecture.
Its "charming" cobbled streets in the old town, coupled with its close proximity to the "wild landscapes" of southern Estonia, make Tartu one of the most "underrated" destinations in the region, said Berkok Yüksel in National Geographic.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Brimming with galleries, museums and arts venues, the city is hosting over 1,000 events and exhibitions throughout the year to celebrate its capital of culture designation.
What to do
Start off by visiting the city's central Town Hall Square, where you'll find the Tartu Art Museum, "affectionately" known as "the leaning house" or the Pisa Tower of Tartu, said National Geographic. Built next to the mediaeval city wall in 1793, the museum hosts a year-round exhibition of Estonian art.
Be sure to explore Supilinn (Soup Town) – formerly one of Europe's oldest slums, now filled with "beautifully preserved" wooden houses, said The Times. Situated just north of the city centre on the right bank of Emajõgi River, this "leafy and tranquil" neighbourhood is filled with pretty gardens and colourful street art.
It's also well worth visiting Aparaaditehas, said Siobhan Reid in Vogue. The "Soviet-era factory turned beehive of creativity" is home to a collection of contemporary art galleries, alongside the popular Müürilille flea market.
Another "essential stop" is the Estonian National Museum, set within an "angular glass and concrete building" on a former Soviet airbase just outside the city. Spend "at least two hours" exploring its "airy exhibition halls" filled with fascinating artefacts from Estonia's history.
Where to eat and drink
Located behind the Town Hall Square inside Hotel Lydia, Hõlm has an open kitchen that allows diners to watch chefs "painstakingly decorate dishes" while waiting staff offer "lengthy explanations" about the plates of food, said Isabel Choat in The Guardian. "It's a little over the top – but the food is undeniably good". Look out for the "creamy" yuzu mousse with soured cream ice cream.
If you spend an afternoon in Supilinn, be sure to stop at Kakk, said The Times. During the day, the "cosy cafe with a mish-mash of vintage furniture" serves delicious pastries and "wholesome" vegan soup; at night it transforms into an "atmospheric" bar with live music.
Or, for an "impressive" selection of cocktails and light bites, head to Cafe Truffe in Tartu's old town. Dishes span everything from Ukrainian dumplings to crispy artichokes with Parmesan and truffle mayonnaise.
Where to stay
Set within the former site of Estonia's first art school, Art Hotel Pallas pays tribute to its history through the "vibrant murals" that decorate its "stylish" rooms, said National Geographic. A five-minute walk from the historic centre, the boutique hotel is the perfect base for exploring the city.
"Effortlessly" blending comfort and style, Hotel Lydia is located by Tartu's main square and looks out over the "pretty, wooded" Toomemagi Hill, said The Times. Major draws include the easy access to Hõlm restaurant, and the hotel's tranquil spa with an indoor gym, pool and sauna.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
'Mideast foes save face'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
The economic cost of the wildfire season
The Explainer Wildfires are exacting an 'eye-popping' financial toll for communities in fire-prone areas and beyond
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Tipping point: is the end of the service charge near?
Talking Point Diners on both sides of the Atlantic are increasingly withholding tips
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Find the soul of Morocco in Fez
The Week Recommends This onetime imperial city is a cultural and spiritual center
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 illuminating books about Appalachia that are very much not 'Hillbilly Elegy'
The Week Recommends Stretching from the Catskill Mountains in New York to northern Mississippi, the region has produced literature that challenges stereotypical narratives about its residents
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Caroline Lucas picks her favourite books
The former Green Party leader chooses works by Suzanne Simard, Kathryn Mannix and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lowry and the Sea: 'intriguing' show explores 'enigmatic' seascapes
'Immaculately curated' exhibition features a series of paintings, pastels and drawings that show another side to the artist
By The Week UK Published
-
Hollywoodgate: a 'raw and uncompromising' documentary
'Fly-on-the-wall' film explores the Taliban's first year in power after US troops left Afghanistan in 2021
By The Week UK Published
-
7 fitness items you can easily pack for travel workouts
The Week Recommends Don't sweat it. All of this gear is carry-on friendly.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Discover Etna’s rich history and gastronomic delights
The Week Recommends Europe's most active volcano has inspired Sicily's food, art and wine
By Xandie Nutting Published
-
Home Is Where We Start by Susanna Crossman: a 'delicate and wise' abuse memoir
The Week Recommends Crossman revisits her painful childhood in this 'disturbing and moving' memoir
By The Week UK Published