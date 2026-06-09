Travel back in time with these British heritage railway trips

These trains will take you on an unforgettable journey through the UK’s most scenic landscapes

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The Boat of Garten in Scotland with people on the platform as the train enters the station
The ‘mid-way’ stop at Boat of Garten provides access to the RSPB’s famous osprey conservation project
(Image credit: John Bracegirdle / Alamy)

With jet fuel shortages and the introduction of the EU Entry Exit System forcing some of us to rule out international air travel, planning a staycation that highlights the best of British railway history is becoming increasingly appealing. As summer holidays beckon, most travellers are itching to embark on their next adventure. Here is our list of some of the best heritage train lines that will have you eager to jump on board.

Strathspey Railway, Highland

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.