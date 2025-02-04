The best islands to visit in Croatia

From rugged mountains and powdery white beaches to roaring waterfalls, Croatia's landscape is incredibly diverse. Situated along the eastern coast of the Adriatic Sea, the Balkan country is home to more than 1,000 islands and islets of which just 47 are inhabited.

A record 21.3 million tourists flocked to Croatia last year, with many heading straight for the bustling hubs of Dubrovnik or Split.

But hop on a ferry and there is so much more to discover. Whether you're looking for non-stop parties or breathtaking national parks, Croatia's islands offer something for every type of traveller. Here are some of the best spots.

Hvar

Hvar is the sunniest island in Croatia but it's also the "trendiest", said Conde Nast Traveller . Located off the Dalmatian coast, Hvar Town "sprawls around a sheltered harbour packed with yachts" and a "vast paved piazza" with a beautiful baroque cathedral. Days are easy to while away wandering along the "palm-lined seafront promenade and up to the hilltop castle" and strolling through the cobbled streets, stopping for a bite to eat at the "rustic-chic seafood restaurants". Those venturing beyond the town will discover a network of lavender fields and vineyards; be sure to sample the local produce at the Tomić winery.

Zlarin

The tiny island of Zlarin is "three square miles of laid-back loveliness", said The Times . It's well worth taking the 30-minute ferry from Šibenik to get there: there are no cars allowed, "just two feet and two wheels". Fill your days taking lazy walks through "olive groves, orchards of figs and almonds and cyprus-studded slopes" or hike to the island's highest point, Klepac, to take in the sweeping views of the Šibenik archipelago and the "hovering Velebit Mountains". Consider renting paddleboards for a "leisurely exploration of the island's hidden coves".

Pag

With its stark, rocky landscape, "taking a trip to Pag is like taking a trip to the moon", said Travel + Leisure . Croatia's fifth-largest island is known for its "raucous" summer parties that "take over the beaches of Zrće". But it's also home to one of the country's "loveliest family-run hotels", Boškinac, where you can enjoy Michelin-starred meals on a terrace overlooking olive groves and vineyards. Pag is also famed for its hard sheep's milk cheese; stop by at Gligora Dairy for tastings of the "local delicacy". And be sure to visit the Pag Triangle, a geological formation that some have claimed is a UFO landing site.

Mljet

"It's hard to think of a more forested island in the Adriatic than green, serene Mljet," said The Independent . A sprawling national park covers almost a third of the island, with two saltwater lakes and a network of hiking and cycling trails to explore. Most people who visit for the day from Dubrovnik "barely scratch the surface" as they often keep to the park at the western end of the island. This is a "good place to start" but it's well worth travelling east to the pristine beaches of Saplunara and Limuni, "stopping at the Odysseus grotto along the way".

Korčula

If you want to avoid the crowds, it's worth venturing slightly off the beaten track to Korčula. From "crisp white wine" to "sapphire seas", the island offers "all those lovely things summoned by thoughts of Adriatic Coast holidays", said The Times. The island is known for its high-quality wines, crafted from the native grape variety, Grk, which has a distinctive taste. "Flit between" the "biscuit-coloured sand and blue shallows" of Vela Przina beach and the "informal family vineyards" behind it.

Obonjan

To get to Obonjan, you'll need to hop on a private shuttle boat from Šibenik. The "idyllic islet" is "devoted entirely to glamping" and features a collection of wooden forest lodges and canvas tents dotted beneath the "towering pines", said Conde Nast Traveller. Ideal for those keen to switch off and relax, Obonjan is home to a tranquil spa where you can book open-air massages, an outdoor pool and a stone amphitheatre that hosts regular concerts. There's also an array of activities available from paddleboarding and kayaking to outdoor yoga classes by the sea.