Coolcations: where to escape from the heat this summer

If the thought of scorching beaches and sweaty crowds is enough to put you off booking a holiday altogether this summer, a "coolcation" could be exactly what you need.

As heatwaves intensify and wildfires blaze, shade seekers are eschewing Europe's sunniest spots for breezier alternatives. According to a new survey from the European Travel Commission reported in The Guardian, 76% of European travellers are adapting their behaviour to the climate crisis, and 17.3% are avoiding destinations with extreme temperatures.

But escaping the heat doesn't have to be dull. From windswept archipelagos to secluded beaches, these are the very best cooler, quieter destinations in Europe for a memorable summer break.

Edinburgh, Scotland

"Scots may grumble about the cold, wet weather over winter," said Amelia Stout in Time Out, but come summer, Scotland is the "perfect oasis" for those seeking a cooler holiday destination. Head to Edinburgh in August and "you won't get too sweaty legging it from one show to the next" during the world-renowned Fringe festival. From the capital, "outdoorsier types" could consider heading north for a weekend of hiking in the Highlands.

Haarlem, Netherlands

Amsterdam's quieter neighbour serves "a slice of Dutch cool without the sweaty shoulder brushes of strangers", said Natalie Wilson in The Independent. Known for its hofjes (enclosed courtyard gardens) and pretty cobblestone streets, there are plenty of shady spots to escape the midday sun – and temperatures in August rarely go above 19C anyway. Haarlem is also famed for its beautiful tulip fields (visit between late March and mid-May for peak bloom).

Sylt, Germany

A favoured spot among the "German elite", this affluent island in the Frisian archipelago lures travellers with its "pristine pale sands", pinstriped strandkorbs (hooded wicker seats) and "mild microclimate", said The Independent. Add to the mix its "lighthouse scattered peninsulas" and burgeoning collection of gourmet restaurants, and it becomes clear why this "balmy under-the-radar beach break" should be added to your list.

Vilnius, Lithuania

Vilnius has been "cool for a while now", said Laura Chubb in Conde Nast Traveller, but the addition of its MO modern art museum six years ago really "etched it on the map for design nerds". Despite its burgeoning cultural and foodie scene, Lithuania's capital is still "mercifully off radar" – and doesn't get too hot over summer, either.

Stockholm, Sweden

"Why have you never thought of this before?" asked Conde Nast Traveller. Stockholm is a "hip" European city that's "neither too hot nor crowded come August" – and has plenty of beaches to explore. While temperatures rarely climb above 22C, the light-filled days bring out the locals, who are "picnicking and boating en masse". The cooler summer temperatures are also ideal for cycling, which, "in true Scandi-style, is the best way to get around town".

Oslo, Norway

"No Norway coolcation is complete without exploring Oslo, the home of Scandi-cool," said Time Out. From outdoor saunas to open-air sculpture parks, there is plenty to keep you busy. Combine a visit to the capital with a trip to the Norwegian fjords, where you can hike, fish and kayak among the long sea inlets "scattered along Norway's northwest coast".

Aland, Finland

This Swedish-speaking autonomous region of Finland has "long been established" as a favourite destination among Swedish and Finnish holiday makers, said Miranda Bryant in The Guardian. But in recent years increasing numbers of tourists from further afield are starting to arrive as they seek to avoid the sweltering temperatures of southern Europe. Visitors can go island hopping by boat or kayak, and explore the charming towns by bike.