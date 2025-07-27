The forest of rock in the heart of Madagascar

Pockets of 'pristine wilderness' are more than worth exploring

Bridge over the tsingy of Bemahara Unesco World heritage in Madagascar
Tsingy national parks are full of interestingly formed rocks
(Image credit: Aymeric Bein / Shutterstock)
By
published

When the supercontinent of Gondwana broke up around 180 million years ago, Madagascar drifted away from mainland Africa, and its flora and fauna evolved in isolation.

Some biologists call it "the eighth continent", said Mike Carter in the Financial Times, as 90% of these plants and animals are found nowhere else, and many are highly distinctive. However, since humans arrived roughly 1,500 years ago, nearly all the forest that once covered the island has been lost to slash-and-burn agriculture.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸