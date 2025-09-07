The nostalgic charm of Bermuda
The tiny British Overseas Territory has many charming features
I had been working on charter yachts in the Caribbean and was soon to return to the UK when I first visited Bermuda in 1975, said Fiona Duncan in The Telegraph.
I found the tiny mid-Atlantic archipelago enchanting, with its "lush" lanes, pastel houses, old forts and exquisite pink-sand beaches. But it wasn't just the beauty of the place that made an impression on me; I also found the locals wonderfully friendly, and felt in some ways as if I were "coming home". Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory, and I was charmed by its Royal Mail letterboxes and red telephone kiosks, the familiar helmets worn by its policemen (albeit paired with Bermuda shorts) and its "gentle, suburban" air. And so it was with some trepidation that I returned for the first time this year, hoping to find the magic undimmed.
I needn't have worried. Bermuda may be better known nowadays as a centre for the reinsurance business than as a tourist destination, but it is still a "glorious" and "characterful" place. My tour this time began in the town of St George's, a Unesco World Heritage Site full of historic houses, with a beautiful church, St Peter's. I sampled lovely perfumes made on site at the Lili Bermuda perfumery in 18th-century Stewart Hall, and ate Bermuda fish chowder for lunch at the long-established Wahoo's Bistro. Next, I drove out to Smith's Parish to visit Verdmont, an elegantly furnished 18th-century house owned by the Bermuda National Trust.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
And as if that weren't "British enough", I went for a traditional afternoon tea at the Rosedon, a "genteel, white-painted, green-shuttered Edwardian hotel". I loved the Coral Beach Club, where a parrot chats away in the sitting room, tennis is still played strictly in whites, and everything "oozes a faded British charm". And the two hotels I stayed at were delightful too. First opened almost a century ago, Cambridge Beaches has pink cottages arranged around a lovely old house on a private peninsula. And though the chic newcomer Azura was "not remotely old school", I found it irresistible too.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Nvidia: unstoppable force, or powering down?
Talking Point Sales of firm's AI-powering chips have surged above market expectations –but China is the elephant in the room
-
5 hard-working cartoons about Labor Day celebrations
Cartoons Artists take on creation of AI, spelling mistakes, and more
-
Crossword: September 7, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Rigatoni with 'no-vodka sauce' recipe
The Week Recommends Comfort food meets a clever alcohol-free twist on a classic
-
6 blooming homes for gardeners
Feature Featuring a greenhouse in Illinois and 13 raised garden beds in New Mexico
-
The Roses: Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in black comedy reboot
The Week Recommends 'Acidly enjoyable' remake of the 1980s classic features a warring couple and toxic love
-
Film reviews: The Roses, Splitsville, and Twinless
Feature A happy union devolves into domestic warfare, a couple's open marriage reaps chaos, and an unlikely friendship takes surprising turns
-
Music reviews: Laufey, Deftones, and Earl Sweatshirt
Feature "A Matter of Time," "Private Music," and "Live Laugh Love"
-
Woof! Britain's love affair with dogs
The Explainer The UK's canine population is booming. What does that mean for man's best friend?
-
Millet: Life on the Land – an 'absorbing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Free exhibition at the National Gallery showcases the French artist's moving paintings of rural life
-
Thomasina Miers picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Arundhati Roy, Claire Keegan and Charles Dickens