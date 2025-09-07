The nostalgic charm of Bermuda

The tiny British Overseas Territory has many charming features

White scooter parked by the waterside - a popular mode of transport in nations like Bermuda.
Bermuda: a 'glorious' and 'characterful' place
(Image credit: Daniel Haug / Getty Images)
By
published

I had been working on charter yachts in the Caribbean and was soon to return to the UK when I first visited Bermuda in 1975, said Fiona Duncan in The Telegraph.

I found the tiny mid-Atlantic archipelago enchanting, with its "lush" lanes, pastel houses, old forts and exquisite pink-sand beaches. But it wasn't just the beauty of the place that made an impression on me; I also found the locals wonderfully friendly, and felt in some ways as if I were "coming home". Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory, and I was charmed by its Royal Mail letterboxes and red telephone kiosks, the familiar helmets worn by its policemen (albeit paired with Bermuda shorts) and its "gentle, suburban" air. And so it was with some trepidation that I returned for the first time this year, hoping to find the magic undimmed.

The Week UK
