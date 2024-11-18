Bermuda destination guide: exploring an island paradise

From crystal caves to pink, sandy beaches, this hidden North Atlantic gem has much to offer

Welcome to Bermuda sign in Hamilton
Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory but many Britons have yet to explore this beautiful island
(Image credit: Rebekah Evans)
By
published

Pink sand, clear blue waters and temperatures which rarely drop below 18 degrees Celsius: Bermuda is a tiny haven with a whole lot of heart.

The island is a delightful escape for a short break. It's a direct seven-hour flight from London (and only 90 minutes from New York), so your toes can be sinking into its warm sand sooner than you might think.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸