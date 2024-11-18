Bermuda destination guide: exploring an island paradise

Pink sand, clear blue waters and temperatures which rarely drop below 18 degrees Celsius: Bermuda is a tiny haven with a whole lot of heart.

The island is a delightful escape for a short break. It's a direct seven-hour flight from London (and only 90 minutes from New York), so your toes can be sinking into its warm sand sooner than you might think.

Once you arrive, though, you'll find it very difficult to leave. This little fish-hook-shaped island, tucked away in the North Atlantic Ocean, is a slice of paradise. In the words of author Mark Twain, "you can go to heaven if you want; I'd rather stay in Bermuda".

Why visit?

Bermuda's distinctive culture makes it feel like the love child of Buckingham Palace and California's Palm Springs, with some laid-back Caribbean attitude thrown in on top.

It's a British Overseas Territory, so you'll see hints of Blighty throughout the island: driving on the left, afternoon tea, and telephone boxes — painted pink, naturally. But the influence of the US is unmistakable in the local accent (an almost singsong melody with long vowels), the currency and the higher costs — which can, admittedly, cause a sharp intake of breath. This is an island with a reputation for drawing in the well-heeled but, with some careful planning, a trip there doesn't have to cost the earth.

The Bermudian hospitality is second to none: you're sure to get a greeting everywhere you go. It is perhaps this which contributes to the island's reputation as a very safe place, making it an ideal destination for solo travellers, sun-seekers and honeymooners alike.

Things to do

Caves, with dramatic underground crystal formations, are one of Bermuda's most spectacular natural attractions (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

Bermuda's rich cultural heritage is evident as you wander its streets. Take a trip to the East End on a private tour, where you'll explore the island beyond the popular tourist spots and visit some stunning crystal caves. You can enjoy the island at your own pace, with a local guide to answer all the questions you may have. It's a brilliant way to get a real taste of Bermudian life, as well as seeing forgotten landmarks and interesting architecture.

You can also get a great taste of the island's fascinating history by visiting the National Museum of Bermuda. Its location in Bermuda's largest fort really brings the history to life — a must-see for anyone wanting to discover more about the island's unique past, its maritime history, its connection to the Caribbean, even details about the people who first came to its shores.

Art is central to Bermuda's culture and, each October, the island comes alive with vibrant exhibitions and open studios. Masterworks, the museum of Bermudian art, showcases some amazing local talent and is set within the grounds of a beautiful botanical garden. Out on the streets, there is also something for every art lover — from open studios to captivating street murals. Whether you visit in October's Art Month or not, there are always opportunities to dive into Bermuda's diverse creative scene.

You'd be remiss not to explore as many beaches as possible while you're on the island: each one has something different to offer, whether it is pink sand, marvellously blue waters or perfect hideaways among coves. The beaches along the South Shore are some of the best: do not skip the famous Horseshoe Bay, which is, quite simply, breathtaking.

Of course, no trip to an island is complete without getting out on the water, and a Catamaran Sunset Sail is the perfect way to do so. Sit back and relax with island music, a fresh breeze, and free-flowing drinks as you cruise the coast and hopefully catch a perfect view of the famous 'Bermudaful' sunset.

Enjoy a 'Bermudaful' sunset from the deck of a catamaran (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

Places to eat and drink

Fresh fish, Bermudian-sandwich-style (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

Bermuda packs a host of eating and drinking options into a small surface area. The portion sizes on this island are substantial, so don't be surprised if the extra weight you carry home isn't in your suitcase.

Spend five minutes in Bermuda and you are sure to be regaled with stories of the island's famous fish sandwich. And it's just as good as the legends suggest. Every Bermudian has an opinion on how and where it should be enjoyed. (The prevailing consensus seems to be that toasted raisin bread wins.)

Woody's is a standout place to go for this island delicacy. Here, you can eat like a local, enjoying island music while sitting outside in the sun. The sandwich itself is local fried snapper, placed between two thick slices of toasted bread and stuffed with cheese and coleslaw before being smothered in lashings of hot sauce. On paper, this sounds like an unlikely marriage, but it's a match made in heaven.

Don't miss the famous Monday BBQ at Shoreline, Cambridge Beaches, a Bermudian institution. Here, island food is served buffet-style, from tender curry goat that falls apart on your fork to succulent ribs, tasty chicken and macaroni cheese. If you're on the hunt for authentic Bermudian cuisine, this is perhaps the best way to enjoy it in abundance.

For fans of the finer things in life, Blu is an upscale restaurant offering spectacular views across the Great Sound and Hamilton Harbour. The food is just as mind-blowing, with options from sumptuous sushi to rich ragu pasta. There is bold, innovative and intriguing cuisine here but also good classics, such as delicious, sizable pizzas.

If it's fish you enjoy, then be sure to check out Achilles, a modern Mediterranean restaurant with an extensive list of fresh sushi and sashimi, great small plates for sharing, and what has to be the best fried calamari on the island.

Fighting it out for the favourite cocktail of Bermudians are the famous rum swizzle and the equally notable dark 'n' stormy. If you're a fan of fruity fun, the swizzle is definitely the choice for you, and there's no better place to enjoy it than The Swizzle Inn Pub, where the motto promises drinks so strong, you'll "swizzle in and swagger out".

The rum swizzle is reminiscent of a rum punch, and it's easy to see why Bermudians quaff copious amounts of it. It's made with orange, lime, lemon and grenadine, all given a kick with a mix of the island's Goslings rums.

The dark 'n' stormy, the island's national drink, is more of an acquired taste but definitely worth trying. The punch of rum is perfectly complemented with the pop of ginger beer and finished off with a zing of lime.

Where to stay

Luxurious elegance: an ocean-view room at the Rosewood Bermuda (Image credit: Rosewood Bermuda)

Rosewood Bermuda is perfect for the discerning traveller, as this five-star resort subtly blends elegance with island charm. From the expansive king-sized bed that feels like sinking into a cloud to the sizable bath and the spacious balcony overlooking the skyline, a Rosewood room is the epitome of Caribbean luxury.

At the resort, guests can enjoy various activities, from sunrise yoga and relaxing on the private beach to getting a few holes in on the world-class golf course.

The dining options are vast but two experiences are a cut above the rest. The day must be started at the Island Brasserie, which offers an incredible breakfast. For the tea connoisseur, several loose leaf options are available (and this is not the weak variety that would disappoint most Brits). And, for the meal itself, the BLT Benedict is the top choice: it offers a twist on the English classic, with bacon, poached eggs, tomato calabrian chilli hollandaise and breakfast potatoes. It is perhaps the best breakfast I've ever had.

In the evening, the resort's beach club restaurant is a must, offering a perfect view of the sunset while the waters lap onto the shore beneath. With its expansive, fresh and seasonal menu, and the best pina colada on the island, this is the ideal spot for a laid-back dinner.

At Rosewood, rest and relaxation is also at the top of the menu. The resort's Sense Spa offers treatments that pay attention to the little details, while you leave the worries of everyday life behind. The perfect way to do so is to book the full-body Cedar Warming Massage, where you can take off your fluffy robe and comfy slippers and unwind. On a cozily warmed massage table, the smell of cedar and juniper essential oils will help you drift into tranquillity, while the massage is delivered with a firm pressure that melts away tension and smooths out muscle knots.

Pastel pink perfection: the Cambridge Beaches cottages (Image credit: Rebekah Evans)

On the other side of the island, Cambridge Beaches is pretty in picturesque pink — a scattering of gorgeous pastel cottages, trimmed with whitewashed roofs, overlooking the clear blue sea. Inside, vintage Caribbean elegance is mixed with modern comforts that make you feel right at home. Each cottage features a colour palette of light blues, vibrant coral and soft cream, complete with wood accents for a classic feel. Decorated with Bermudian art and bespoke furniture, the rooms are breezily sophisticated while also feeling welcoming and warm.

On site, Shoreline is the perfect place for breakfast, with a variety of classic options. Its beachside location makes is an ideal place to watch the sunrise. Later in the evening, if you're looking to grab a drink, the Sunken Harbour Club is the only place you should be. There's an exciting food menu, crafted by executive chef James Wambui, and a host of craft cocktails to try — including those on the Twilight Zone menu, where it is promised that "the drinks will get stronger as the sunlight fades".

The facilities at Cambridge Beaches' Ocean Spa are perhaps more memorable than the massage but both are quite something to experience. In this small spa, you can easily hop from sauna to deliciously relaxing steam room, then follow up in a cooling crystal room — and resurface feeling revitalised and refreshed.

Rebekah Evans was a guest of the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), staying at Rosewood Bermuda, where rates start from £463 a night, and Cambridge Beaches, where rates start at £383 a night.