UK beer festivals worth travelling for

If you love a good pint in the sun, these events are right up your alley

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Group of youngsters enjoying a beer outside
You might find your new favourite brew at one of these exciting beer festivals
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all have our favourite neighbourhood pub but if you want to be more adventurous, visiting a beer festival is the way to go. These events are spread across the UK and feature an array of beers that may help you find your next go-to pint. Here are a few of the best ones taking place this year.

St George’s Hall Beer Festival, Liverpool

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.