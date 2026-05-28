UK beer festivals worth travelling for

We all have our favourite neighbourhood pub but if you want to be more adventurous, visiting a beer festival is the way to go. These events are spread across the UK and feature an array of beers that may help you find your next go-to pint. Here are a few of the best ones taking place this year.

St George’s Hall Beer Festival, Liverpool

This festival in Liverpool promises a long list of “real ales, craft beers, continental lagers” and a “specialist gin and rum bar”, said the Liverpool Echo. There is no shortage of drink options and the event “blends respected national breweries with some of the most exciting local names in the region”.

Port Sunlight’s Hulme Hall has staged the last 21 festivals but the organisers, the Ship & Mitre pub, is bringing its celebration of beer to the “historic” St George’s Hall, marking a “new partnership between two Liverpool institutions”.

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Tickets from £3

24–27 September, liverpoolcityhalls.co.uk

Chelmsford Beer and Cider Festival

As summer approaches, most of us are looking forward to soaking up some sun. This festival takes place at the perfect time of year to enjoy a “refreshing pint” in the “largest beer garden” in the city, said Chelmsford City Life.

Taking place in Admirals Park, the festival will offer a wide range of “ready to enjoy” beers and ciders. If you get peckish, there are several food options, including “burgers, sausages, Caribbean and African food, pizza and ice cream”.



Tickets from £17

13–18 July, cbcf.camra.org.uk

Bristol Craft Beer Festival

Lloyds Amphitheatre in the “heart of Bristol” is the venue for a festival that gives the “craft beer revolution” a platform to promote local brewing communities, said The Drinks Business. More than 300 beers will be available to try, alongside cocktails, ciders, wine and a range of specially curated food options.



Tickets £62

12–13 June, bristolcraftbeerfestival.co.uk

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London Craft Beer Festival

Whether your drink of choice is “a funky sour, cheeky saison or a fruity IPA”, London’s “biggest beer celebration” has something for you, said Time Out. The event takes place in Southwark Park over two days and “promises four-hour sessions of non-stop-beer-drinking bliss”. There will be more than 800 brews to choose from, including “London’s best beers as well as some international standouts”. Keep an eye out for the drool-worthy food stalls with menus from the likes of Meltdown Cheeseburgers, Bone Daddies and Chick N’ Sours. The price of the ticket covers all the beers and there are group discounts available. “Happy drinking, folks.”



Tickets from £59.50

17–18 July, londoncraftbeerfestival.co.uk