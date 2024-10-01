The best places for a last-minute sunny autumn break

As the nights draw in and the weather gets gloomier, the idea of an autumn break starts to feel all the more appealing. October and November are the perfect months to leave the UK behind in search of some last-minute sun. From France to Morocco, these balmy destinations offer respite from the cold – without the summer crowds.

Provence

Provence's 'slow-paced villages' are far less crowded over autumn (Image credit: Alamy / Garden Photo World)

Throngs of tourists flock to Provence to see the lavender bloom over summer, but come autumn its vineyards are a "vibrant ochre", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. The season of "wine and truffles", it's one of the best times of year to visit for foodies; the markets are piled high with "harvest spoils", and the "slow-paced villages" are far less crowded. For a luxurious stay, it's hard to beat Coquillade – a beautifully restored Provençal village in Luberon, home to a collection of sprawling suites and outdoor hot tubs looking out over its vineyards.

Sicily

Modica is filled with shaded cafes and art galleries (Image credit: Shutterstock / DaLiu)

The "honey-hued baroque towns" on this beautiful island wind down over autumn, with "thinned crowds and warm winds blowing in from the Sahara", said Roselyn Wikely in the London Evening Standard. Spend a week exploring Noto, Scicli and Modica in Sicily's Val di Noto region; the charming towns are filled with shaded cafes, independent boutiques and art galleries. Consider booking a room at the "stylish and secluded" Dimora delle Balze, just outside Noto.

Algarve

The area is dotted with beautiful beaches and scenic hiking trails (Image credit: Alamy / Peter Adams)

Throughout October, "sun-seekers can be found bathing in the Algarve's hot weather along the region's wealth of beaches, bays and coves", said Chris Wilson in The Independent. Located in the southernmost region of continental Portugal, the area is home to scenic hiking trails, which are ideal for exploring during the autumn when the "temperatures are not so intensely hot". One of the most popular walking routes is the Via Algarviana path which connects Cabo de São Vicente and Alcoutim, running through a series of picturesque towns along the way.

Cyprus

It's well worth taking a trip to the ancient Greek city-state of Kourion (Image credit: Shutterstock / DaLiu)

Cyprus' "dazzling southern coast" is an excellent choice for "autumn sun-seekers", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. In Limassol, "savour sunset suppers" in the eateries around the old harbour, or "lounge by the sea" on one of the "idyllic" beaches. It's also well worth taking a trip to the ancient Greek city-state of Kourion, and sampling wines in the nearby vineyards "once the midday heat passes".

Istanbul

In October the weather is 'pleasant without being too hot' (Image credit: Shutterstock / Alex Anton)

A "bright, buzzing city layered with thousands of years of history", Istanbul is another great spot for an autumn break, said Rebecca Ann Hughes in Time Out. In October, the weather is "pleasant without being too hot", so you can explore "without breaking a sweat". Days can easily be filled visiting the city's incredible buildings from the "glimmering golden dome" inside Hagia Sophia to the "sweeping Bosphorus Strait lined with lavish palaces".

Taghazout

Taghazout is dotted with 'surf-and-yoga-camps' (Image credit: Shutterstock / Monique Pouzet)

This "drowsy fishing village" on Morocco's Atlantic coast is gradually becoming the "cosmo-boho's chill-hang of choice", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. With average October temperatures reaching a balmy 25 degrees, it's easy to while away a few days at one of the many "surf and yoga camps" dotted around the beaches.

Cape Verde

The island of Boa Vista has 'dazzling white sand beaches' (Image credit: Shutterstock / Lucian Milasan)

For "bankable winter sun", this archipelago off the west coast of Africa is a safe bet, said Rory Goulding in The Times. The island of Boa Vista has "dazzling white sand beaches" and a great selection of accommodations including Hotel Riu Touareg – an all-inclusive resort on an "otherwise deserted stretch" of shore. Or, for "greener mountain scenery", explore the neighbouring islands.