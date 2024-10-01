The best places for a last-minute sunny autumn break
Escape the chilly weather at these sun-drenched destinations
As the nights draw in and the weather gets gloomier, the idea of an autumn break starts to feel all the more appealing. October and November are the perfect months to leave the UK behind in search of some last-minute sun. From France to Morocco, these balmy destinations offer respite from the cold – without the summer crowds.
Provence
Throngs of tourists flock to Provence to see the lavender bloom over summer, but come autumn its vineyards are a "vibrant ochre", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. The season of "wine and truffles", it's one of the best times of year to visit for foodies; the markets are piled high with "harvest spoils", and the "slow-paced villages" are far less crowded. For a luxurious stay, it's hard to beat Coquillade – a beautifully restored Provençal village in Luberon, home to a collection of sprawling suites and outdoor hot tubs looking out over its vineyards.
Sicily
The "honey-hued baroque towns" on this beautiful island wind down over autumn, with "thinned crowds and warm winds blowing in from the Sahara", said Roselyn Wikely in the London Evening Standard. Spend a week exploring Noto, Scicli and Modica in Sicily's Val di Noto region; the charming towns are filled with shaded cafes, independent boutiques and art galleries. Consider booking a room at the "stylish and secluded" Dimora delle Balze, just outside Noto.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Algarve
Throughout October, "sun-seekers can be found bathing in the Algarve's hot weather along the region's wealth of beaches, bays and coves", said Chris Wilson in The Independent. Located in the southernmost region of continental Portugal, the area is home to scenic hiking trails, which are ideal for exploring during the autumn when the "temperatures are not so intensely hot". One of the most popular walking routes is the Via Algarviana path which connects Cabo de São Vicente and Alcoutim, running through a series of picturesque towns along the way.
Cyprus
Cyprus' "dazzling southern coast" is an excellent choice for "autumn sun-seekers", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. In Limassol, "savour sunset suppers" in the eateries around the old harbour, or "lounge by the sea" on one of the "idyllic" beaches. It's also well worth taking a trip to the ancient Greek city-state of Kourion, and sampling wines in the nearby vineyards "once the midday heat passes".
Istanbul
A "bright, buzzing city layered with thousands of years of history", Istanbul is another great spot for an autumn break, said Rebecca Ann Hughes in Time Out. In October, the weather is "pleasant without being too hot", so you can explore "without breaking a sweat". Days can easily be filled visiting the city's incredible buildings from the "glimmering golden dome" inside Hagia Sophia to the "sweeping Bosphorus Strait lined with lavish palaces".
Taghazout
This "drowsy fishing village" on Morocco's Atlantic coast is gradually becoming the "cosmo-boho's chill-hang of choice", said Sarah James in Condé Nast Traveller. With average October temperatures reaching a balmy 25 degrees, it's easy to while away a few days at one of the many "surf and yoga camps" dotted around the beaches.
Cape Verde
For "bankable winter sun", this archipelago off the west coast of Africa is a safe bet, said Rory Goulding in The Times. The island of Boa Vista has "dazzling white sand beaches" and a great selection of accommodations including Hotel Riu Touareg – an all-inclusive resort on an "otherwise deserted stretch" of shore. Or, for "greener mountain scenery", explore the neighbouring islands.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Monsters: why is the Menendez brothers Netflix hit so controversial?
Talking Point Ryan Murphy’s latest true-crime series recounts infamous 1989 Beverly Hills murders, but some critics say his retelling takes too many liberties with the truth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Winners of The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 announced
The Week Junior 14 outstanding children’s books honoured in a heartwarming celebration of authors, illustrators and publishers
By The Week Junior Published
-
'Battle of the 'Everyman''
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
5 impressive noise-canceling headphones
The Week Recommends Block out the rest of the world
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The best hot chocolates for a cosy treat
The Week Recommends Seven places to get really good hot chocolate around the UK
By The Week UK Published
-
5 best hotels for quiet travel
The Week Recommends Have a discreet retreat
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Giant thin and crispy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe
The Week Recommends These delicious chocolate chip cookies will please your sweet tooth
By The Week UK Published
-
His Three Daughters: 'sharply written' family drama is 'deeply affecting'
The Week Recommends 'Absorbing' film about three estranged sisters caring for their dying father in New York
By The Week UK Published
-